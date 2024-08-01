Renault Clio long-term test: report 6

Even on video shoots for the What Car? YouTube channel , where I need all of my filming equipment, I can fill the boot and only need one of the rear seats for the luggage overspill which, when necessary, leaves space in the back for passengers in the other two seats. Remarkably, the Clio's boot is not only larger than those of rivals, including the Skoda Fabia , but you can also get more into it than you can in the VW Golf – a car from the class above.

Even my parents' Belgian Mallenois dog – a breed not known to be tiny – has plenty of space to stretch out in the Clio's wide load area. And it’s not just me and the dog who are impressed with the Clio's practicality. Deputy reviews editor Neil Winn, who borrowed my Clio for a trip to the Goodwood Festival of Speed, found enough room for all his racing equipment and two travel bags. The phrase 'one car to do it all' comes to mind.

Now, it’s worth noting that if I had chosen the E-Tech hybrid version of the Clio over my 1.0 TCe 90 petrol model, the boot capacity would be a less impressive 301 litres (down from 391 litres) because the batteries for the hybrid sit beneath the boot floor. For some, this might be a compromise worth making for the Hybrid’s greater fuel economy, but I’d rather have the extra load space.

It’s not like my 1.0 TCe 90 is particularly thirsty, either. Without trying to drive economically, I’ve averaged 54.9mpg over my time with the Clio, surpassing the official figure of 54.3mpg and significantly reducing my visits to petrol stations (the hybrid is ultimately more economical, though, officially returning 67.3mpg).