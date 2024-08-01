Renault Clio long-term test: report 6
In January, we named the latest Clio our Small Car of the Year. But now we're seeing if it continues to impress when you live with it every day...
The Car Renault Clio 1.0 TCe 90 Evolution Run by Jonty Renk, senior videographer
Why it’s here To prove that you don’t need to break the bank to have a fantastic small car
Needs to Offer a versatile and practical interior for camera gear storage while being small and nimble enough to drive in a busy city
Mileage 7012 List price £17,795 Target Price £16,462 Price as tested £18,695 Official economy 54.3mpg Test economy 54.9mpg
1 August 2024 – Do you really need a big car?
If you're a landscape gardener, then chances are that you'll need a proper commercial vehicle to fit all your machinery in. But for someone like me, who just needs a decent amount of space to carry out my day job, maybe a van is overkill, and even a small car like my Renault Clio can carry out the job better than you might think.
I’m about three months into Clio ownership, and I must admit that I've never once wished I had more space available to me. While the Renault can't accommodate six people on holiday or transport a digger, it has proven to be a great daily companion.
Even on video shoots for the What Car? YouTube channel, where I need all of my filming equipment, I can fill the boot and only need one of the rear seats for the luggage overspill which, when necessary, leaves space in the back for passengers in the other two seats. Remarkably, the Clio's boot is not only larger than those of rivals, including the Skoda Fabia, but you can also get more into it than you can in the VW Golf – a car from the class above.
Even my parents' Belgian Mallenois dog – a breed not known to be tiny – has plenty of space to stretch out in the Clio's wide load area. And it’s not just me and the dog who are impressed with the Clio's practicality. Deputy reviews editor Neil Winn, who borrowed my Clio for a trip to the Goodwood Festival of Speed, found enough room for all his racing equipment and two travel bags. The phrase 'one car to do it all' comes to mind.
Now, it’s worth noting that if I had chosen the E-Tech hybrid version of the Clio over my 1.0 TCe 90 petrol model, the boot capacity would be a less impressive 301 litres (down from 391 litres) because the batteries for the hybrid sit beneath the boot floor. For some, this might be a compromise worth making for the Hybrid’s greater fuel economy, but I’d rather have the extra load space.
It’s not like my 1.0 TCe 90 is particularly thirsty, either. Without trying to drive economically, I’ve averaged 54.9mpg over my time with the Clio, surpassing the official figure of 54.3mpg and significantly reducing my visits to petrol stations (the hybrid is ultimately more economical, though, officially returning 67.3mpg).
In short, running a Clio has made me realise that we often overestimate the size of the vehicle we need. This perhaps explains the popularity of SUVs. You might think you need a Range Rover for school runs, shopping, and navigating National Trust car parks, but if someone with my luggage needs can manage with a Clio, maybe you can too.
