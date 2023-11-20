Best medium vans 2023

Your medium van questions answered

What is a medium-sized van?

As the name suggests, medium-sized vans are usually larger than small vans, which means they can carry heavier or longer loads, but can't quite match the size or carrying capacity of large vans. The most popular medium vans include the Ford Transit Custom, the Vauxhall Vivaro and the Renault Trafic.

What's the most comfortable van?

Comfort can be measured in different ways, but we think the Vivaro ticks most of the right boxes for most people. You see, unlike some of its rivals, the Vivaro has a comfortable ride whether you're driving it empty or fully laden. Alternatively, if comfort to you means having the most supportive driver's seat which won't make you tired on longer journeys, then we'd point you in the direction of the Volkswagen Transporter.

Which medium van has the best payload?

With a carrying capacity of nearly 1.5 tonnes, the Transit Custom has the largest payload of any medium-sized van. In fact, it challenges some large vans in that respect too. Maximum load lengths for the Transit Custom range from 2254mm for the short-wheelbase version to 2921mm on long-wheelbase models.

Is a Vauxhall Vivaro bigger than a Ford Transit?

Exact dimensions depend on which version of either van you go for, but generally speaking, for short-wheelbase versions of both vans, the Ford Transit Custom is longer than the Vauxhall Vivaro, but the Vivaro is slightly wider than its Ford rival. In terms of height, the Transit is a little taller than the Vivaro.