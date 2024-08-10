Ford Transit security boosted with new locks
Ford Transit and Transit Custom models can now be fitted with tough new security features...
Tradespeople lost an estimated £82m worth of tools due to thefts from vans last year*, and a van is broken into every 12 minutes – figures which have prompted Ford to improve the security of its vans.
New Ford Transit models and the latest Ford Transit Custom models can now be fitted with additional deadlocks, and other security features which are aimed at keeping thieves at bay. The locks can be fitted at the factory when the vans roll off the production line, or as an aftermarket accessory by a Ford dealer.
A range of locks, designed and manufactured by van security firm, TVL, are available as packs or individually. They include a wide range of external and internal locks which are resistant to picking, mortice locks and deadlocks which can’t be unlocked from inside the vehicle. A range of reinforcing mounts and shields provide additional protection against doors being forced open or locks being drilled.
Unlike many other aftermarket security device manufacturers, TVL was involved in the development of both the Transit and latest Transit Custom to ensure its technologies could be properly integrated. Similar kit will be available for the new Ford Transit Connect in the near future.
The standard lock barrels can be replaced by anti-pick units which are compatible with the Transit and Transit Custom’s remote central locking. Secondary mortice locks, with straight or hook-shaped deadbolts, that can secure rear and side doors, are also available.
The drilling of latches is among the most common methods of van break-in and TVL’s research suggests around half of all van break-in attempts happen in public areas during daylight, which requires the thief to act quickly. Company officials said it can take thieves as little as seven seconds to gain access to some vans.
As a result, TVL has manufactured drill-resistant shields to protect latches, which are made from manganese – a metal which is notoriously difficult to drill.
TVL’s Loomguard is a sleeve that is designed to offer protection to a vehicles’ wiring loom. Thieves wrongly believe that it’s possible to disable a van’s security system by cutting the loom through the gaps between the front and rear doors. The reality is that cutting the loom simply immobilises the entire vehicle, requires a section of the loom to be replaced, and potentially forces the van off the road for weeks.
Other locks include an external mortice which provides a visual deterrent, and has been designed to resist attacks by levering it off; and a slam lock which secures the door as soon as it is closed. Additional brackets can be installed at the top and bottom of the rear and side doors to resist thieves folding the doors to gain access.
Whilst there’s no current discount in insurance premiums, TVL says the average cost of a van break-in is around £4600, not counting revenue lost whilst the vehicle is off the road and because of a lack of tools.
*Source: Direct Line
