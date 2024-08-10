Ford Transit security boosted with new locks

The standard lock barrels can be replaced by anti-pick units which are compatible with the Transit and Transit Custom’s remote central locking. Secondary mortice locks, with straight or hook-shaped deadbolts, that can secure rear and side doors, are also available.

The drilling of latches is among the most common methods of van break-in and TVL’s research suggests around half of all van break-in attempts happen in public areas during daylight, which requires the thief to act quickly. Company officials said it can take thieves as little as seven seconds to gain access to some vans.

As a result, TVL has manufactured drill-resistant shields to protect latches, which are made from manganese – a metal which is notoriously difficult to drill.

TVL’s Loomguard is a sleeve that is designed to offer protection to a vehicles’ wiring loom. Thieves wrongly believe that it’s possible to disable a van’s security system by cutting the loom through the gaps between the front and rear doors. The reality is that cutting the loom simply immobilises the entire vehicle, requires a section of the loom to be replaced, and potentially forces the van off the road for weeks.

Other locks include an external mortice which provides a visual deterrent, and has been designed to resist attacks by levering it off; and a slam lock which secures the door as soon as it is closed. Additional brackets can be installed at the top and bottom of the rear and side doors to resist thieves folding the doors to gain access.