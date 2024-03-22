WATCH: How Ford dominated the 2024 What Car? Van Awards

Ford E-Transit: Best Large Van and Best Large Electric Van

The all-electric Ford E-Transit has plenty of room to carry more than a few trophies; and it needs it. Not only did it win the Best Large Van and Best Large Electric Van in both 2023 and 2024, it was also named the overall What Car? Van of the Year in 2023.



It all comes down to the Ford E-Transit’s outstanding load-lugging ability (up to 1758kg[1] and 15.1m3 of load volume) its smooth and torquey acceleration (up to 269PS and 430Nm), its impressive all-electric real-world range (up to 196 miles[2]), its outstanding value, and its near-endless adaptability and configurability.

But the overarching reason why the Ford E-Transit has scored so much success is far more poignant, as What Car? editor Steve Huntingford explains: “The Ford E-Transit represents a watershed moment for electric vans. From now on, rather than seeing if one will fit into their operations, fleet managers will need a good reason not to go electric.”



While the Ford E-Transit wasn’t named overall winner in the 2024 What Car? Van Awards, our discerning road test team still had plenty to say when we asked them about its two category wins: “We’re not just talking about Best Large Electric Van, we’re talking about Best Large Van, period,” they said. “The fact that the Ford E-Transit is electric is completely by-the-by. Regardless of what powers it, the Ford E-Transit still has the measure of all the other large vans out there.



“Why? Well, because the best large vans not only need to be adept at shifting large, heavy loads in a manner that’s as easy and as fuss-free as possible. But they also need to offer the versatility to suit all manner of different uses, and the financial package to make their use affordable – nay, profitable – for businesses. The Ford E-Transit nails all of these diverse briefs perfectly, and it does so in a way that makes it an even more compelling alternative to any of its diesel-powered rivals.



“Add in a relatively plush driver environment with plenty of storage and a slick 12.0in touchscreen infotainment system inspired by the Ford Mustang Mach-E electric SUV, and the Ford E-Transit is also one of the most pleasant large vans in which to spend time.”



