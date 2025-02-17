New Volkswagen Transporter and Caravelle: full details
The new VW Transporter and Caravelle will offer petrol, diesel, hybrid and electric power, plus more carrying capacity than before...
On sale Spring 2025 Price from £34,000 (est, excl. VAT)
Does what it says on the tin. It’s a slogan that’s served Ronseal well for many years but that no-nonsense ethos applies equally well to vans. The Ford Transit is always in transit. The Mercedes Sprinter sprints. And, since its name was introduced in 1979, the Volkswagen Transporter has transported.
VW’s medium-sized van has been around for a lot longer than 45 years of course, and such is the enthusiasm for it that a new version is more of an event than for many other models. It replaces the Transporter 6.1 and, pragmatically, is simply called the Transporter – with no confusing numbering to worry about.
Like the electric Volkswagen ID Buzz Cargo, the new Transporter should stand out from the crowd, although the official images shown here are of the Transporter Panamerica, a high-spec trim which is as-yet unconfirmed for the UK market.
Similarly, UK pricing is yet to be confirmed, but in Germany, the Transporter starts from the equivalent of £30,600, which is around €5000 less than the cheapest Ford Transit Custom. However, in the UK it's likely to be priced close to the Ford, suggesting a starting point around £34,000 (excl. VAT).
Alongside the Transporter will be a new Volkswagen Caravelle MPV. This will be closely related to the Transporter, but will provide a more car-like experience. You can find out more about the new Caravelle below.
As with the closely-related Ford Transit Custom, the new Transporter and Caravelle will both be available with a range of diesel and plug-in hybrid engines, plus an all-electric version called the Volkswagen e-Transporter.
Diesel is likely to remain the most popular fuel choice among Transporter drivers, with 2.0-litre engines producing 108bhp, 148bhp or 168bhp. Both manual and automatic gearboxes will be offered, depending on the engine chosen, and buyers can select a four-wheel-drive version of the 108bhp van, too.
These will be joined by the VW Transporter eHybrid and Caravelle eHybrid – plug-in hybrid versions which share the same combination of 2.5-litre petrol engine and 11.8kWh battery as the Transit Custom. Under official figures, the Ford can travel on electric power alone for up to 35 miles, and it’s likely the Transporter eHybrid will provide similar figures.
A number of electric versions will be available some time after the launch of the diesel and plug-in hybrid models. These will share a 64kWh battery, and provide power outputs of 134bhp, 215bhp and 282bhp, and a less powerful version with a smaller battery, designed for urban delivery, is also planned.
Once again, VW is yet to reveal its own range figures, but the mechanically-identical Ford e-Transit Custom can travel up to 209 miles on a charge.
Like the Ford Transit Custom and Vauxhall Vivaro, the Transporter will be available as a panel van and crew van with an extra row of seats, but unlike the Ford, will also be offered as a dropside.
While the Transporter has long majored on comfort as well as practicality, the new model has more cargo-carrying capacity than before. The standard model is longer (5050mm) and wider (2032mm) than the current version, and the wheelbase (the distance between the front and rear wheels) is longer. The cargo area is 2602mm long, and there’s a greater gap between the rear-wheel housings, too. All that should make it easier to load Euro pallets into the 5.8m3 cargo area.
The standard-length model records a maximum payload of 1.33 tonnes, up from 1.28 tonnes of the most capable version in the current Transporter range. The Transporter is said to fit in standard-sized multi-storey car parks, and has a tight turning circle of 11.8 metres, which should make it wieldy in narrow streets.
Long-wheelbase, high-roof versions of the panel van and crew van will be available, with a 400mm longer wheelbase and a near-one-metre increase in load compartment length. Here, total load capacity stands at 9.0m – enough space for three Euro pallets. Towing capacity increases from a maximum of 2500kg to a maximum of 2800kg, depending on engine.
As with other models produced as part of an agreement between Ford and Volkswagen, the Transit and Transporter look very different inside and out, and will have their own suspension settings, so are expected to offer their own driving experiences.
The 2025 VW Transporter and Caravelle feature a 12in customisable digital instrument display alongside a 13in infotainment touchscreen with DAB+, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The tech is expected to be similar to the system in the VW ID 7 so we'd expect it to be responsive with crisp graphics, but possibly a little fiddly to use – although the van will feature some physical buttons which should boost usability.
The gear selector is mounted on the steering column to free up leg room, and the hand brake has been replaced by a push-button parking brake. There are cupholders in the centre console, and further storage areas in the upper part of the dash panel.
Comfort has been a priority, and all models have four-way-adjustable seats, with up to eight-way adjustment available as option.
A storage tray in the centre console can house an optional wireless phone-charging device, and depending on the configuration of the van, there are up to seven USB-A, USB-C and 12V sockets. An optional digital rear-view mirror with integrated dashcam is also available. We've tried this in the Transit Custom, and found it hugely effective, particularly in models with a fixed bulkhead.
Buyers will be able to add an optional 230V/400W power hub, which can be paired with an inverter for a 2.3kW supply on plug-in hybrid versions. Diesel models have a 230V socket in the driver's seat frame, while plug-in hybrid and electric vans can feature two more sockets in the back of the van to power devices ranging from laptops to circular saws.
Other standard features include LED front and rear lights, keyless start and rain-sensing wipers. Panel vans come with a bulkhead as standard. Wheels will range in size from 16in to 19in, and will be available with a diamond-cut finish.
For the first time, the Transporter can be ordered with factory-fitted shelving. The equipment, designed by Sortimo, includes individual shelving parts which can be installed on both sides of the cargo area. The modules can be clipped together and have been designed to serve trade or service companies, courier services, mobile workshops, plus food transport and retail. Similar systems will become available for the Caddy Cargo, ID Buzz Cargo and Crafter.
The rear end has been completely redesigned and will offer buyers the choice of a top-hinged tailgate or side-hinged barn doors. In either case, the doors extend low into the rear bumper to reduce the height of the sill, making it easier to load cargo. The fuel filler flap remains at the foot of the van’s B-pillar, while on PHEV versions the charging flap is beneath the right-hand headlight to make pulling up to a charger and plugging in easier.
New Volkswagen Caravelle revealed
While the 2025 VW Caravelle will be mechanically identical to the Transporter, there are a raft of key changes inside.
Chief of these is the seating layout. In European markets, the Caravelle can be chosen as a nine-seater, with three rows of three seats. However due to driving licence category restrictions, most models in the UK are likely to come with seven seats as standard.
The Caravelle will have more upmarket-feeling upholstery throughout, and will feature side and curtain airbags, plus a ten-speaker audio system. Whilst UK specifications are still to be confirmed, European models in mid-spec Life trim will also feature full body-coloured exterior styling, a height-adjustable driver’s seat with armrests and lumbar supports, additional USB ports for passengers and 16in alloy wheels.
Caravelle Style models will add exterior chrome trim, shape-shifting Matrix LED headlights, privacy glass, 17in alloy wheels, leatherette upholstery, three-zone climate control and sunblinds in the second row. Options will include a panoramic roof and a 14-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.
In Germany, the Caravelle costs from the equivalent of £36,500, although UK buyers will likely need to fork out somewhere closer to the £51,000 (incl. VAT) asking price of the current model. The all-electric e-Caravelle is expected to cost some £10,000 more.
