New Volkswagen Transporter and Caravelle: full details

Alongside the Transporter will be a new Volkswagen Caravelle MPV. This will be closely related to the Transporter, but will provide a more car-like experience. You can find out more about the new Caravelle below.

As with the closely-related Ford Transit Custom, the new Transporter and Caravelle will both be available with a range of diesel and plug-in hybrid engines, plus an all-electric version called the Volkswagen e-Transporter.

Diesel is likely to remain the most popular fuel choice among Transporter drivers, with 2.0-litre engines producing 108bhp, 148bhp or 168bhp. Both manual and automatic gearboxes will be offered, depending on the engine chosen, and buyers can select a four-wheel-drive version of the 108bhp van, too.

These will be joined by the VW Transporter eHybrid and Caravelle eHybrid – plug-in hybrid versions which share the same combination of 2.5-litre petrol engine and 11.8kWh battery as the Transit Custom. Under official figures, the Ford can travel on electric power alone for up to 35 miles, and it’s likely the Transporter eHybrid will provide similar figures.

A number of electric versions will be available some time after the launch of the diesel and plug-in hybrid models. These will share a 64kWh battery, and provide power outputs of 134bhp, 215bhp and 282bhp, and a less powerful version with a smaller battery, designed for urban delivery, is also planned.

Once again, VW is yet to reveal its own range figures, but the mechanically-identical Ford e-Transit Custom can travel up to 209 miles on a charge.