2025 Volkswagen Transporter gets new styling and upgraded tech

On sale Spring 2025 Price £35,000 (est)

Does what it says on the tin. It’s a slogan that’s served Ronseal well for many years but that no-nonsense ethos applies equally well to vans. The Ford Transit is always in transit. The Mercedes Sprinter sprints. And, since its name was introduced in 1979, the Volkswagen Transporter has transported.

VW’s medium-sized van has been around for a lot longer than 45 years of course, and such is the enthusiasm for it that a new version is more of an event than for many other models. It replaces the Transporter 6.1 and, pragmatically, is simply called the Transporter – with no confusing numbering to worry about.