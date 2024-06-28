LATEST DEALS:

Home
News
2025 Volkswagen Transporter gets new styling and upgraded tech
news

2025 Volkswagen Transporter gets new styling and upgraded tech

The new Volkswagen Transporter will offer more carrying capacity and VW's latest infotainment. Here's what you need to know...

2025 Volkswagen Transporter design sketch
Author Avatar
by
Stuart Milne
Published28 June 2024

On sale Spring 2025 Price £35,000 (est)

Does what it says on the tin. It’s a slogan that’s served Ronseal well for many years but that no-nonsense ethos applies equally well to vans. The Ford Transit is always in transit. The Mercedes Sprinter sprints. And, since its name was introduced in 1979, the Volkswagen Transporter has transported.

VW’s medium-sized van has been around for a lot longer than 45 years of course, and such is the enthusiasm for it that a new version is more of an event than for many other models. It replaces the Transporter 6.1 and, pragmatically, is simply called the Transporter – with no confusing numbering to worry about.

The new Transporter will be available with a range of diesel and plug-in hybrid engines. For now, if you want an electric VW van, you’ll need to choose the VW ID Buzz Cargo.

While the Transporter has long been a van people desire rather than require, the new model has more cargo-carrying capacity than before. The standard model is longer and wider than the current version, and the wheelbase (the distance between the front and rear wheels) is longer. There’s a greater gap between the rear-wheel housing too. All that should make it easier to load Euro pallets into the 5.8m3 cargo area.

The standard-length model records a maximum payload of 1.33 tonnes, up from 1.28 tonnes of the most capable version in the current Transporter range. A long-wheelbase model will be available, with a 400mm longer wheelbase and a commensurate increase in overall length. In models with a high roof, total load capacity stands at 9.0m3.

A four-wheel-drive version, called the PanAmericana, will be available with rugged bodystyling, 19in alloy wheels and more advanced LED headlights than are available elsewhere in the range.

Volkswagen Transporter Panamericana body cladding

As with the current model – and indeed its closest rivals including the Ford Transit Custom and Vauxhall Vivaro – the new Transporter will be available in a range of configurations. They'll include panel vans with two or three seats, a six-seat crew van and, uniquely for a van of this size, a six-seat double-cab dropside.

The 2025 VW Transporter features a 12in customisable digital instrument display alongside a 13in infotainment touchscreen with DAB+, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The tech is expected to be similar to the system in the VW ID 7 so we'd expect it be responsive with crisp graphics, but possibly a little fiddly to use.

A storage tray in the centre console can house an optional wireless phone-charging device, and depending on the configuration of the van, there are up to seven USB-A, USB-C and 12V sockets. Buyers will be able to add an optional 230V/400W power hub, which can be paired with an inverter for a 2.3kW supply on plug-in hybrid versions.

As with previous Transporters, the design of the new van is evolution, not revolution, but while the final production model is yet to be seen, Volkswagen’s designers reference the VW ID Buzz suggesting that it may have a more creative design than before. Wheels will range in size from 16in to 19in, and the largest are available with a diamond-cut finish.

The rear end has been completely redesigned and will offer buyers the choice of a top-hinged tailgate or side-hinged barn doors. In either case, the doors extend low into the rear bumper to reduce the height of the sill, making it easier to load cargo. The fuel filler flap remains at the foot of the van’s B-pillar, while on PHEV versions the charging flap is beneath the right-hand headlight to make pulling up to a charger and plugging in easier.

Read more: Best medium vans

Read more: Best electric vans

For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here

Van news and advice
Top 10s >
SlideshowBest medium vans 2022

The best medium vans in 2023

Medium vans need to be able to carry substantial loads, plus the best are comfortable to travel in and cheap to run. Here we name our favourites, plus the model to avoid

Long term tests >
Feature Audi A6 Avant 2024 long-term Haining and A6 Avant

Audi A6 Avant long-term test

Our sub-editor is looking for a comfortable petrol car for his mega-miles commute, so will the latest Audi A6 fit the bill?

New car group tests >
FeatureBYD Seal vs BMW i4 vs Tesla Model 3 front driving

New BYD Seal vs BMW i4 vs Tesla Model 3

BYD is a relative newcomer to the UK, so can its Seal executive saloon beat the established competition in the shape of the BMW i4 and Tesla Model 3?

News and advice
Transporter 6.1
News

Why the Volkswagen Transporter 6.1 wins on ownership costs

Volkswagen Transporter 6.1 Sportline
News

6 reasons to buy the Volkswagen Transporter 6.1 Sportline

With a sharp new look, more safety, more comfort and more connected tech, Volkswagen’s icon is setting the new van standard
News

10 reasons to pick the Volkswagen Transporter 6.1 as your next van

The all-new Volkswagen Caddy combines class-leading in-cab tech with an airy cabin and versatile space for passengers and cargo
News

Volkswagen’s best vans for work, family and leisure

VW Transporter T-Sport20
Slideshow

Volkswagen T-Sport20 accessories: add extra style to your van

Volkswagen van rear three quarters
News

Volkswagen provides support for getting back to work

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2024

IPSO