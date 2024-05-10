Best-selling vans in the UK: electric van registrations dip in April

While diesel has fallen out of favour on the new car market, it’s still the fuel of choice for van drivers, with diesel vans making up 93.6% of total registrations last month. By contrast, electric van registrations were 42.4% lower this April than last, and made up just 3.6% of the market despite there being a growing number of electric models to choose from.

The number of new vans, pick-ups and commercial SUVs joining the UK’s roads in April grew by 5.4% compared with the same month last year, to 23,889 – the highest April figure since 2021 – according to official figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Electric vans can be a great solution for urban and lower-mileage applications, but the vast majority of buyers are still holding off on the switch to an electric fleet. It's a different story when it comes to new car sales, however: thanks in part to company car tax incentives, sales of electric cars grew by 10.7% year-on-year in April.

So, which models were the most popular with new van buyers in April? The Ford Transit large van topped the sales charts last month, closely followed by the Transit Custom medium van. As a brand, Ford was by far the most popular choice, more than doubling the sales volume of Volkswagen, which took second place.

Here are the top 10 best selling vans in the UK in April 2024.

