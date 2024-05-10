In association with Ford Pro
Best-selling vans in the UK: electric van registrations dip in April
Electric van popularity fell in the UK in April despite new van sales increasing overall. But which commercial vehicles sold in the greatest numbers?...
The number of new vans, pick-ups and commercial SUVs joining the UK’s roads in April grew by 5.4% compared with the same month last year, to 23,889 – the highest April figure since 2021 – according to official figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).
While diesel has fallen out of favour on the new car market, it’s still the fuel of choice for van drivers, with diesel vans making up 93.6% of total registrations last month. By contrast, electric van registrations were 42.4% lower this April than last, and made up just 3.6% of the market despite there being a growing number of electric models to choose from.
Electric vans can be a great solution for urban and lower-mileage applications, but the vast majority of buyers are still holding off on the switch to an electric fleet. It's a different story when it comes to new car sales, however: thanks in part to company car tax incentives, sales of electric cars grew by 10.7% year-on-year in April.
So, which models were the most popular with new van buyers in April? The Ford Transit large van topped the sales charts last month, closely followed by the Transit Custom medium van. As a brand, Ford was by far the most popular choice, more than doubling the sales volume of Volkswagen, which took second place.
Here are the top 10 best selling vans in the UK in April 2024.
Strengths
- Economical with lower CO2 emissions than before
- New connectivity features
- Higher payloads
Weaknesses
- No covered storage
- Base trim quite sparse
The Ford Transit became an icon of British roads because of its car-like handling and high load capacity, and the current model retains those qualities. It’s manoeuvrable enough for tight spaces, and the entry-level 103bhp engine has enough power unless you’re using the full 2200kg load capacity.
There's a version of the Transit to meet most needs, with seven body weights and optional four-wheel drive. The Ford E-Transit electric van has a long electric range and all the practicality you'd expect – it's so good that we named it as our 2023 What Car? Van of the Year.
April sales 2148
Read our full Ford Transit review
Strengths
- Digital touchscreen and instrument cluster
- Brilliant to drive
- Great interior storage
Weaknesses
- Slightly less load space than the previous version
- Some buttons feel out of place
- Pricier than the previous model
No matter your medium van needs, the chances are that Ford makes a version of the Transit Custom to suit you. Whether you're looking for petrol, diesel or plug-in hybrid (PHEV) power, this is a truly versatile van. And the all-electric Ford E-Transit Custom is coming soon, too.
That versatility extends to the load space, too. The Ford Transit Custom's maximum payload weight of up to 1459kg is higher than that of many other vans in its class, and the option to add a second side-loading door on most models means the space is easy to access.
The mid-range 128bhp diesel engine will officially return up to 40.9mpg, helped by mild hybrid technology that helps the engine out with gentle electrical assistance.
April sales 1920
Read our full Ford Transit Custom review
Strengths
- Wide choice of engines
- Comfortable ride
- Huge payload capabilities
Weaknesses
- Cramped interior
- Changes to loadspace dimensions
One of the few vans to be built in the UK as well as sold here, the Vauxhall Vivaro is based on the same underpinnings as the Citroën Dispatch and Peugeot Expert.
Don't think that sharing parts with other models makes the Vivaro any less practical, though. In fact, its maximum payload of 1458kg is impressive in the medium vans market.
There are the usual petrol and diesel engines to choose from in the Vivaro, but there's also a fully electric Vauxhall Vivaro Electric with an official range of up to 205 miles, which could be more than enough if your business is based mainly in town.
April sales 1661
Read our full Vauxhall Vivaro review
Strengths
- Big cargo bay with a high payload capacity
- Space for four six-footers in Double Cab versions
- Good to drive for a pick-up
Weaknesses
- Not the cheapest pick-up
- Warranty could be better
The Ford Ranger is the best all-round pick-up truck we've ever tested, outdoing all of its rivals including the closely related Volkswagen Amarok.
It’s very practical, even by pick-up truck standards; its load bay is large, its maximum payload high and its interior roomy. Thanks to the shared underpinnings, these qualities are also found in the Amarok, but unlike that pick-up the Ranger is available in a variety of body styles, allowing you to prioritise interior or load space to suit your needs.
On top of that, the Ranger is great to drive, with a range of gutsy engines and a settled ride.
April sales 1416
Read our full Ford Ranger review
Strengths
- Huge range of body styles
- High-tech but user friendly infotainment
- Improved fuel economy with front-wheel drive vans
Weaknesses
- Not the cheapest van to buy or run
- Aggressive safety systems
Fittingly, given its name, one of the key attractions of the Mercedes Sprinter is its range of punchy engines, and there’s a version to suit almost everyone.
The 143bhp 2.0-litre diesel engine is our preferred choice in the Sprinter. If you'd rather go electric, there's also the Mercedes eSprinter, although that has a rather short official range (up to 95 miles).
The Sprinter shines when it comes to its interior; the materials used inside are nicer than most rivals offer. The plastics, for example, are soft and textured, and the 10.3in infotainment touchscreen you get on high-end versions looks suitably premium and is, for the most part, easy to get along with.
April sales 1411
Read our full Mercedes Sprinter review
Strengths
- Huge choice of variants
- Modern safety aids and infotainment tech
- Punchy and frugal 2.0 TDI 150 diesel
Weaknesses
- Basic entry-level model
- Firm ride compared with some rivals
- Top-end versions start to become very pricey
The VW Transporter is a favourite among private buyers and small businesses alike because of its high resale values (and the resultant low leasing prices) and modest running costs.
Beyond that, it offers composed handling and brisk enough performance, even if you’re hauling the maximum payload. There’s even a sporty version (inspired by the VW Golf GTI hot hatch) that has more aggressive styling, a 201bhp 2.0-litre diesel engine and lowered suspension.
Inside, the Transporter features a few luxury touches, including a leather-wrapped steering wheel and pleasingly textured plastics, resulting in an interior that feels a cut above rivals'. The standard 6.5in infotainment screen is easy to get along with too.
April sales 1218
Read our full Volkswagen Transporter review
Strengths
- Great connected features
- High weight carrying abilities
- Excellent seating and interior
Weaknesses
- Steering controls require familiarisation
- Sync 3 system prone to errors
Straddling the line between a van and a car is the Ford Transit Connect, which is based on similar underpinnings to those of the Ford Focus family car. The result is that it's one of the best vans to drive, with assured, agile handling and one of the most comfortable rides in its class.
Ford gives you a choice of a range of petrol and diesel engines, our favourite being the 118bhp 1.5-litre diesel. It's a peppy unit, but it's also the only choice available with a six-speed manual gearbox, which makes you feel more involved in the business of driving.
You also get a spacious interior and up to 967kg of payload capacity – more than many rivals can manage.
A new Transit Connect is coming soon, which is based on the underpinnings of the Volkswagen Caddy.
April sales 1003
Read our full Ford Transit Connect review
Strengths
- Onboard weighing
- Great safety equipment
- Smart and comfortable interior
Weaknesses
- Confusing engine range
- Rough-feeling gearbox
As well as being very versatile, with its range of available bodystyles and maximum payloads, the Vauxhall Combo offers fine handling and a pleasant ride for a van. That’s largely because it shares its underpinnings with passenger cars, such as the Citroën C5 Aircross.
The Combo is available with a choice of two 1.5-litre diesel engines. The 99bhp variant offers the best value for urban drivers, while the 129bhp engine provides a welcome bump in performance for regular motorway users. Both come with a six-speed manual gearbox, but this is notchy and ill-suited to the van’s nippy character.
If you’re looking to reduce your carbon emissions, the all-electric Vauxhall Combo-e is well worth considering.
April sales 951
Read our full Vauxhall Combo Cargo review
Strengths
- Choice of engines to suit most needs
- Greatly improved safety systems
- Quiet interior
Weaknesses
- More interior storage needed
- Slow-witted infotainment system
If you're looking to own your van rather than lease one, the Renault Trafic is a good option because of its low price, generous equipment and variety of engine options.
It comes with lots of safety kit, too, including automatic emergency braking (AEB), blind-spot monitoring and lane-keeping assistance. Renault also lets you add adaptive cruise control as an option, helping you to keep pace with the ebb and flow of traffic and easing driver workload on longer journeys.
You'll find less space to store your odds and ends in the Trafic than you would in some rivals, however, and its infotainment system can be frustratingly slow to respond.
April sales 852
Read our full Renault Trafic review
Strengths
- Economical engines
- Fun to drive
- Interesting and comfortable interior
Weaknesses
- Limited interior storage
- Only a five-speed gearbox on lower-powered vans
Even entry-level versions of the Peugeot Partner have an excellent maximum volume and payload for their size, and Peugeot offers long wheelbase and high payload versions for those who want to carry even more stuff.
The Partner’s sister vans – the Citroën Berlingo and Vauxhall Combo – are just as practical, but the Peugeot sets itself apart with a more modern feeling interior.
For those who plan to use their Peugeot Partner around town, we’d recommend the BlueHDi 100 engine for its balance of power and fuel economy. However, drivers doing more motorway journeys will be better off with the more powerful BlueHDI 130 engine, with its six-speed manual gearbox (or optional eight-speed automatic).
April sales 829
Read our full Peugeot Partner review
