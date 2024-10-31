Pick-up drivers face massive tax hike in 2025

Both figures mark a massive increase over the current fixed annual BIK charge of £3960, which is applied to all light-commercial vehicles.

Transitional BIK arrangements will apply for employers that have purchased, leased, or ordered a double cab pick-up before 6 April 2025. The Treasury also says they will be able to use the previous treatment, until disposal, lease expiry or a fixed date of 5 April 2029, whichever is sooner.

The announcement from the Government comes after the previous Conservative Government announced a similar rule-change in February 2024, which it then reversed after it faced a significant backlash from the fleet sector due to the increase in costs for drivers, as well as the impact on the pick-up truck market.

