2024 Autumn Budget: what it will mean for motorists

While VED is a blanket fee payable by all drivers, road pricing could be introduced only on the busiest sections of road and at peak hours. This would mean it targets high-mileage drivers and doesn’t penalise those who do shift work or unsociable hours and need to use a car to get to work.

How to save money on fuel

However, for now it looks like driving is going to become more expensive for all petrol and diesel car owners soon. If you can’t reduce your costs by going electric, you can minimise the damage those miles will do to your bank account by making some simple changes. Here are our top tips for before you set off and while you’re driving.

Before you set off:

Search for the cheapest fuel

A quick and easy way to find out which service station has the lowest fuel prices is to check out those in your local area on a price comparison app like petrolprices.com. As well as showing you up-to-date pricing information for around 8500 forecourts across the UK, it also shows short-term discounts and promotional deals that are available.

Remember that driving out of your way to find the cheapest fuel can be a false economy.

Share the journey

Sharing the journey with another person can reap big savings, so ask at work to see if you can share the commute with a colleague, or register for a service such as liftshare.com to be paired up with people looking to do the same journey as you.

Pick the most efficient route