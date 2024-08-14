Road tolls: why road pricing will affect you

Pay per mile road charging

The RAC believes the most logical solution is to base any road usage charges on the number of miles vehicles are driven. AA president Edmund King agrees. In fact, in 2017 he helped to draw up a strategy for road pricing called Road Miles, which is based on giving all drivers 3000 free miles every year and then charging around 1p for every subsequent mile.

The 3000-mile limit is enough to provide free transport for elderly and disabled drivers, who average fewer miles than this per year. While those living in urban areas tend to drive less than 3000 miles a year, rural dwellers average more miles, so they would get 4000 free miles.

King claims that if fuel duty was reduced by 20% in the first year and a fee of 1p per mile introduced, on average all motorists would be paying 4% less a year than they are at present. Additional funds for the Government would be raised by the introduction of higher cost per mile prices for vehicles being used in cities at peak times, along with a Road Miles lottery and road sponsorship opportunities for businesses.

Changing attitudes to road pricing

The AA and the RAC aren't alone in thinking that now could be the right time to introduce road pricing. Although the new Labour Government has neither confirmed nor denied that it plans to introduce road pricing, there is a widespread expectation that it will do so.

When he was Chancellor, ex-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was also said to be keen on the idea. However, putting tolls on roads and other similar forms of taxing drivers have proved almost universally unpopular in the past.