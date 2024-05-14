Clean air zones: everything you need to know

Twelve clean air zones (CAZs) are in operation around England and Scotland, with at least two more in the pipeline. Their introduction stems from a 2017 court case that ordered London and 33 other local authorities to investigate how best to improve air quality. London responded with the introduction of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) in 2019, and the other areas have also been working solutions to the problem of air pollution.

Like the ULEZ, CAZs impose restrictions on petrol vehicles that don’t meet Euro 4 emissions standards and diesels that don’t meet Euro 6; in general terms, that's most diesel cars registered before September 2015 and petrols sold before January 2006.

Unlike with the ULEZ, each local authority can choose to introduce one of four levels of restrictions, and it can set the cost of the daily fees it charges for non-compliant vehicles.