Used Tesla Model 3 long-term test: report 3

This feature is a prime example of how Tesla thinks out of the box instead of just mimicking things other car makers are doing. The level of ambition of the company is impressive, too. I remember thinking it unbelievable when I read the Summon press info back in 2016, which said: “Eventually, your Tesla will be able to drive anywhere across the country to meet you, charging itself along the way. It will sync with your calendar to know exactly when to arrive.” I do now believe that will be possible at some point in the future.

Tesla’s Autopilot autonomous driving system has been criticised for taking over too much from drivers so they feel like they don’t have to control and oversee the system. But if you use it as a driving aid rather than delegating control to it, it’s a superb safety feature.

Since my car is an older model, it’s not got the very latest Autopilot system, though: it has Enhanced Autopilot but not the Full Self-Driving Capability. However, even without the traffic light and stop sign recognition of the more sophisticated system, it’s still more advanced and intelligent than the systems on many rival brands.

I’ve been doing frequent long motorway drives recently and have used the Autopilot system to take the strain out of driving, and help me when I’m feeling tired.

The traffic-aware cruise control is much like any other system, but auto-steer and automatic lane change of my car are cleverer than many systems. Auto-steer guides the car around curves in the road and stops it from accidentally veering out of its lane, and automatic lane change moves the car into a different lane for you when you select the appropriate indicator.