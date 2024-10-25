What will the Autumn Budget mean for motorists?

Haigh praised an initiative that’s been running in Blackpool called Project Amber. It uses an advanced imaging system to capture high-definition photographs of roads to identify potholes and gather data on areas that urgently require repairs.

The Transport Secretary has said the aim is to implement similar systems around the country because they can significantly reduce costs for councils. The Blackpool pilot scheme cut the council’s annual bill for compensating people for pothole-related claims from £1.5 million annually to just £719 in 2023.

For now, we’ll have to see how much funding for pothole repairs is announced in the Budget.

Car insurance

What’s the problem with car insurance?

Although car insurance premiums fell by 2% in the first half of 2024, they’re still high. The average annual price of cover is £622, which is 21% higher than it was a year ago, according to data from the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

This is due to soaring claims and car repair costs, according to the ABI, which tracks the cost of 28 million car insurance policies taken out each year and the claims made on them. It says insurers paid out £2.9 billion in motor insurance claims in the second quarter of 2024 – up 18% on £2.5 billion paid in the same period in 2023. Its research shows that repair costs are also 28% higher this year, totalling £1.9 billion.

What’s being done about the cost of car insurance?

The Government has announced the formation of a car insurance taskforce, which will bring together experts from regulators, motoring groups, insurers and consumer groups to try to find solutions for the high cost of insurance. Its members will include representatives from the ABI, Citizens Advice, Compare the Market and insurance regulators.