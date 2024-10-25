Pothole damage claim: how to get compensated and report a pothole

If your car is damaged and the local authority hasn’t cared for the road properly, you can make a claim from the council for pothole damage compensation. Here’s how you can do that:

1. Gather evidence

As soon as possible, take photographs of the pothole. If the road isn’t too busy and it’s safe to do so, measure the width and depth of the pothole, too.

2. Make a report

Let the relevant local authority know about the pothole, including the date and time that it caused damage to your car as soon as possible. You can use websites such as potholes.co.uk or fillthathole.org.uk, or contact the council responsible for the road directly. Tell them the place, road name or number, and let them have contact details of any witnesses to the damage. Send the photos and measurements you have taken too.

3. Find out when the road was last inspected by the council

Do this by submitting a Freedom of Information request to the authority responsible for the road (most likely the local council, but major roads are the responsibility of Highways England, Transport Scotland or the Welsh Government). This evidence will be useful if your claim is rejected.

4. Make your case

Write to the local authority concerned, explaining in clear, polite but firm terms why you think it is responsible for the damage to your car; remember it’s their legal responsibility to maintain the road network. Give full details of the incident that led to the damage, and point out any other relevant information, such as if the road has not been inspected by the council for a long time, if you have this information.