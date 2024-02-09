Deal of the Day: Buy a new Renault Clio for £186 per month
What Car’s Small Car of the Year is good to drive and packed with kit, and is our Deal of the Day for 9 February...
An affordable small car such as this Renault Clio can make a lot of sense as a new car purchase. After all, the best small hatchbacks can still offer the same driving enjoyment, interior tech and even practicality as some larger cars and SUVs, all for a temptingly low price.
The Renault Clio is the best of the bunch – indeed, we recently hailed it as the best small car you can buy at our annual Car of the Year Awards.
Our team of experienced road testers was impressed with the way the Clio balances ride comfort and handling dynamics. Granted, the Peugeot 208 is comfier around town, but the Clio’s tighter body control makes it less wallowy over undulating roads. And while the Seat Ibiza remains the best-handling car in the class, the Clio’s precise steering means it still feels eager and responsive on a twisty road.
However, the Clio really stands out against the competition when it comes to value for money – and our great Renault Clio deals amplify that advantage.
Even in entry-level Evolution trim, the Clio comes with 16in alloy wheels, full LED headlights, automatic windscreen wipers, keyless start, automatic climate control, touchscreen infotainment and rear parking sensors; and all for £186 per month, thanks to the PCP finance offer available through our New Car Deals service.
Here are the headline figures for this outstanding deal:
- Deposit £2669
- Monthly payment £186
- Term 48 months
- Optional final payment £8238
- APR 7.9%
Stepping up to our favourite trim – Techno – will set you back an extra £16 per month, but for that you get even more kit, including 17in alloy wheels, a leather steering wheel, a wireless phone-charging pad, automatic LED headlights, front parking sensors and a rear-view camera. Find out more about our Renault Clio Techno deal.
PCP is one of the most popular ways to finance a new car, but how does it work?
You pay an initial cash deposit, in this case 15% of our Target Price figure, followed by a number of monthly payments. These are typically spaced out over three or four years. For example, our Renault Clio Evolution deal is based on a 48-month term.
The monthly payment itself is calculated based on the car’s predicted value at the end of the contract – the Clio is expected to hold on to more of its value than an equivalent Skoda Fabia, helping to keep the monthly cost down – as well as on the interest rate being charged on the outstanding balance.
At the end of the term, you’ll be given the option to pay off the remaining balance and keep the car, part-exchange it against a newer model, or simply hand it back.
If you’d like to buy a new Renault Clio outright, you can also benefit from our Renault Clio deals. An entry-level Clio could be yours for £16,600 – a saving of £1136 – while mid-spec cars start from £17,965, thanks to a 6.4% discount.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Renault Clio deals, then take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.
Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change
