Deal of the Day: Buy a new Renault Clio for £186 per month

Even in entry-level Evolution trim, the Clio comes with 16in alloy wheels, full LED headlights, automatic windscreen wipers, keyless start, automatic climate control, touchscreen infotainment and rear parking sensors; and all for £186 per month, thanks to the PCP finance offer available through our New Car Deals service.

Here are the headline figures for this outstanding deal:

- Deposit £2669

- Monthly payment £186

- Term 48 months

- Optional final payment £8238

- APR 7.9%

Stepping up to our favourite trim – Techno – will set you back an extra £16 per month, but for that you get even more kit, including 17in alloy wheels, a leather steering wheel, a wireless phone-charging pad, automatic LED headlights, front parking sensors and a rear-view camera. Find out more about our Renault Clio Techno deal.

PCP is one of the most popular ways to finance a new car, but how does it work?

You pay an initial cash deposit, in this case 15% of our Target Price figure, followed by a number of monthly payments. These are typically spaced out over three or four years. For example, our Renault Clio Evolution deal is based on a 48-month term.

The monthly payment itself is calculated based on the car’s predicted value at the end of the contract – the Clio is expected to hold on to more of its value than an equivalent Skoda Fabia, helping to keep the monthly cost down – as well as on the interest rate being charged on the outstanding balance.

At the end of the term, you’ll be given the option to pay off the remaining balance and keep the car, part-exchange it against a newer model, or simply hand it back.

If you’d like to buy a new Renault Clio outright, you can also benefit from our Renault Clio deals. An entry-level Clio could be yours for £16,600 – a saving of £1136 – while mid-spec cars start from £17,965, thanks to a 6.4% discount.