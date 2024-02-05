Deal of the Day: Save £9480 on a new Vauxhall Mokka Electric
Vauxhall’s small electric SUV offers sharp looks and a comfy ride, and is our Deal of the Day for 5 January...
If you’re thinking about buying an electric car, but don’t want something that flaunts its eco credentials, the Vauxhall Mokka Electric may be the answer. Indeed, with the exception of a few ‘e’ badges, it’s almost indistinguishable from the regular petrol-powered Vauxhall Mokka.
However, the electric variant sets itself apart when it comes to the savings available through our free New Car Deals service – you can currently save at least £8379 across most of the Mokka Electric range, with discounts rising to £9479 on top-spec cars.
There’s a lot more to like about this small electric SUV, too. Upgrading to GS trim (our pick of the range) means you get a car that’s pretty well equipped – features include heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, rear parking sensors and a 10.0in infotainment system with built-in sat-nav.
And, in even better news, our Vauxhall Mokka Electric GS deal means that adding all that kit is more affordable than you might expect. Or, if you’re after all the mod cons, range-topping Ultimate trim adds massage front seats, front parking sensors, adaptive cruise control and more.
On the move, the Mokka Electric offers decent comfort and impressive refinement – it’s much quieter inside than a Volkswagen ID 3, for instance – not to mention cheaper, thanks to our Vauxhall Mokka Electric deals.
Officially, the Mokka Electric can travel 209 miles on a charge, which is further than a Mazda MX-30 EV can manage (just 124 miles). True, the Mokka can’t take you as far as a Hyundai Kona Electric (234 miles) but, after discounts, the Vauxhall costs thousands less to buy than the Hyundai.
So, if a new Vauxhall Mokka Electric sounds like the car for you, you’ll want to know just how much you can save on your chosen model.
At full price, a Mokka Electric in our favoured GS trim would set you back £38,985 – however, once you factor in the £8937 Target Price discount, you can get your hands on a brand-new model for £30,048 – that’s a 22.9% saving.
Meanwhile, an entry-level Mokka Electric Design could be yours for £28,232, or a top-spec Ultimate for £31,816 – a discount of £9479.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Vauxhall Mokka Electric deals, then take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.
Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change
Browse all Vauxhall Mokka Electric deals >>
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here
Read more: Best new car discounts >>
Best used convertibles
The days are officially getting longer again, so if you fancy making the most of those precious rays you'll want a used convertible. Here's a list of our top 10 favourites
Vauxhall Mokka long-term test
The Vauxhall Mokka is a big seller within the crowded small SUV market, but does it deserve its sales success? We're living with one to find out