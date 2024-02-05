Deal of the Day: Save £9480 on a new Vauxhall Mokka Electric

If you’re thinking about buying an electric car, but don’t want something that flaunts its eco credentials, the Vauxhall Mokka Electric may be the answer. Indeed, with the exception of a few ‘e’ badges, it’s almost indistinguishable from the regular petrol-powered Vauxhall Mokka.

However, the electric variant sets itself apart when it comes to the savings available through our free New Car Deals service – you can currently save at least £8379 across most of the Mokka Electric range, with discounts rising to £9479 on top-spec cars.

There’s a lot more to like about this small electric SUV, too. Upgrading to GS trim (our pick of the range) means you get a car that’s pretty well equipped – features include heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, rear parking sensors and a 10.0in infotainment system with built-in sat-nav.