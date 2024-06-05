New Vauxhall Mokka Hybrid: small SUV goes green with mild hybrid tech

Indeed, official figures suggest the new Mokka Hybrid is capable of up to 57.6mpg – a substantial improvement on the 46.3mpg offered by the regular Mokka. CO2 emissions have improved thanks to the hybrid technology, too, to 109g/km – dropping the Mokka Hybrid into the 26% Benefit in Kind tax bracket for company car drivers.

The Mokka Hybrid comes with an eight-speed automatic gearbox as standard, and we’ve already experienced this in the regular car, where we found that it changed cogs smoothly at anything other than manoeuvring speeds. That same low-speed jerkiness is also found in the Mokka’s rivals, the Audi Q2 and Volkswagen T-Roc.

Buyers will be able to order the Mokka Hybrid in GS, Ultimate and Griffin trims. The latter is our pick of the range on the regular Mokka, because it comes with all of the kit you’re likely to need – including 17in alloy wheels, a 7.0in touchscreen infotainment system and a reversing camera – for a reasonable price.