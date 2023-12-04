Best new car discounts: December 2023

It's a sad fact for most of us that the cost of living has only being going up recently. But while we can't help cover your heating bills or lower the prices in the supermarkets, we can help you save money on your next new car.

That's because our deals are all based on Target Price – this is unique to What Car? and represents the most we think you should pay for any given car. Our team spends all day haggling with car makers on your behalf, and the best prices they can acheive are printed online and in What Car? magazine.

Most of the dealers on our free New Car Buying platform will match Target Price, and if they don't, we'll highlight it to them and to you. In some cases, you could save even more than the Target Price, so it's always worth checking.

Here, we're highlighting the biggest Target Price savings by percentage – so if you're looking to save a bundle on your next car, it's worth reading on.