Best new car discounts: December 2023
Want to save big money on your next car? Save up to 12% on the list price with our unique discounts, available on everything from hatchbacks to SUVs...
It's a sad fact for most of us that the cost of living has only being going up recently. But while we can't help cover your heating bills or lower the prices in the supermarkets, we can help you save money on your next new car.
That's because our deals are all based on Target Price – this is unique to What Car? and represents the most we think you should pay for any given car. Our team spends all day haggling with car makers on your behalf, and the best prices they can acheive are printed online and in What Car? magazine.
Most of the dealers on our free New Car Buying platform will match Target Price, and if they don't, we'll highlight it to them and to you. In some cases, you could save even more than the Target Price, so it's always worth checking.
Here, we're highlighting the biggest Target Price savings by percentage – so if you're looking to save a bundle on your next car, it's worth reading on.
The biggest new car discount: Seat Ateca
Model 1.5 TSI EVO SE | List price £30,310 | Target Price £26,635 | Saving £3675 | Percentage discount 12.12%
Looking for a family SUV that goes big on value? Then how about a Seat Ateca, which offers a vast interior, keen handling and a very competitive price – especially with our discount factored in.
This version comes with our favourite 148bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine, which offers smooth, progressive power and reasonable running costs. SE trim is also well equipped for the money, and includes keyless entry, dual-zone climate control and a wireless phone charging pad as standard.
Read our in-depth Seat Ateca review
Pros
- Spacious interior
- Surprisingly fun to drive
- Keen pricing and well equipped
Cons
- Firm ride – especially with big alloys
- Some rivals offer lower emissions
- No clever rear seating tricks
BMW M4
Model M4 Competition | List price £83,810 | Target Price £74,650 | Saving £9160 | Percentage discount 10.93%
The BMW M4 is the ultimate performance coupé. It combines a 503bhp engine (that can move it from 0-62mph in just 3.9sec) with BMW's xDrive four-wheel drive system, which means it offers incredible all-weather ability. The standard-fit adaptive suspension, M performance brakes and electronic limited-slip differential (which improves grip) also help it to corner just as well as goes in a straight line.
Read our in-depth BMW M4 review
Pros
- Staggering straight-line performance
- Surefooted yet playful handling
- Classy interior
Cons
- Loud, but could sound more evocative
- Needs to be driven hard to come alive
- Expensive to buy
Mazda CX-5
Model 2.0 Centre-Line | List price £31,045 | Target Price £29,355 | Saving £1690 | Percentage discount 8.66%
If you like to sit up high in a car, you’ll appreciate the driving position in the CX-5. It offers excellent all-round visibility, plus the interior feels solid and well made. It also drives very well for a family SUV, with accurate steering and good body control.
Centre-Line is the entry-level trim and gets loads of kit as standard, including adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control and automatic headlights.
Read our in-depth Mazda CX-5 review
Pros
- Classy interior
- Tidy handling
- Very well equipped
Cons
- Overly firm ride
- No seven-seat option
- Rivals have more space for passengers and luggage
Peugeot 508 SW
Model 1.2 PureTech Allure | List price £35,370 | Target Price £32,467 | Saving £2903 | Percentage discount 8.20%
Unlike some estate cars, the Peugeot 508 SW doesn’t sacrifice space for style. It offers eye-catching looks and a big boot, plus the interior is attractive and well equipped. A fidgety ride at any speed mars comfort, though.
Despite being the entry-level trim, Allure comes with full LED headlights, tinted rear windows and a 10.0in infotainment touchscreen (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) as standard.
Read our in-depth Peugeot 508 SW review
Pros
- Reasonable boot space
- Economical engines
- Well-equipped
Cons
- Restricted visibility
- Fidgety ride
- Rivals have more rear seat space
Renault Austral
Model E-Tech FHEV Techno | List price £34,695 | Target Price £32,332 | Saving £2363 | Percentage discount 6.81%
If you’re in the market for a family SUV that sips rather than guzzles fuel, the Renault Austral is a good option; we achieved an average of 49.4mpg with one during real-world driving. It’s just a shame that the ride is firm and refinement on the motorway is poor.
More positively, this entry-level Techno version is very well equipped, and includes a head-up display, ambient interior lighting and full LED headlights as standard.
Read our in-depth Renault Austral review
Pros
- Strong fuel economy
- Lower company car tax than rivals
- Comes with sliding rear seats
Cons
- Punishing ride in top spec
- A bit noisy at speed
- Some rivals have more practical boots
Audi Q5
Model 40 TDI Quattro Black Edition Sport | List price £46,785 | Target Price £43,719 | Saving £3066 | Percentage discount 6.56%
Audi knows a thing or two about building a good interior, and that’s what you get with the Q5; material quality is very impressive, while a 12.3in digital driver’s display is easy to use. Space for passengers and luggage is good, too.
Our favourite engine is the 40 TDI, which consists of a mild hybrid 2.0-litre diesel engine. It provides strong and effortless performance from low revs, plus it offers more reasonable running costs than its petrol equivalent.
Read our in-depth Audi Q5 review
Pros
- Smooth and punchy engines
- Good to drive
- High-quality interior
Cons
- Plug-in hybrid battery range could be better
- No seven-seat option
- Firmer ride on S line and Edition 1 versions
Vauxhall Astra
Model 1.2 Turbo 130 GS | List price £29,855 | Target Price £27,918 | Saving £1937 | Percentage discount 6.48%
Along with its sharp looks, the Vauxhall Astra offers a comfortable ride, a big boot and a generous kit list. Mid-level GS is the trim we'd go for; it comes with adaptive cruise control, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and ambient interior lighting as standard. It's worth noting that the Astra is quite pricey, though.
Read our in-depth Vauxhall Astra review
Pros
- Punchy engines with low running costs
- Well equipped and easy to use dashboard
- Big boot
Cons
- Rivals offer more rear seat space
- Ford Focus and Seat Leon are more entertaining to drive
- Grabby brakes on all versions except diesels
Ford Kuga
Model 2.5 Duratec PHEV ST-Line Edition | List price £38,655 | Target Price £36,244 | Saving £2411 | Percentage discount 6.24%
Despite the family SUV class growing by the day, the Ford Kuga remains a solid choice. It’s practical, good to drive and very well equipped, plus this plug-in hybrid model has a decent official electric-only range of 39 miles.
ST-Line Edition is our favourite trim. It comes with a slightly firmer suspension set-up that allows the Kuga to follow the contours of the road more closely, plus it comes with sportier styling, sports front seats and a 12.3in digital driver's display.
Read our in-depth Ford Kuga review
Pros
- Competitively priced against rivals
- Plug-in hybrid offers a long electric range and low company car tax
- FHEV hybrid is cheaper than equivalent diesel, yet has similar economy
Cons
- Interior quality doesn't impress
- Relatively small boot
- Infotainment system isn't the slickest
Citroën C5 X
Model 1.6 Plug-in Hybrid 225 Plus | List price £38,220 | Target Price £36,162 | Saving £2058 | Percentage discount 5.38%
Part SUV and part estate, the C5 X is Citroën’s range-topping model. And as you might expect from such a car, it offers a very comfortable ride and top notch refinement. This plug-in hybrid version is sufficiently quick, too.
Plus is the lowest trim that you can get with the plug-in hybrid model. It comes with goodies such as a wireless phone charging pad, a heated steering wheel and a blind-spot monitoring system.
Read our in-depth Citroën C5 X review
Pros
- Competitively priced
- Plush ride
- Upmarket interior
Cons
- Roly-poly handling
- Boot could be larger
- PHEV sits in a higher tax band than some rivals
Honda Civic
Model 2.0 eHEV Sport | List price £36,495 | Target Price £35,079 | Saving £1416 | Percentage discount 3.88%
The new Honda Civic does everything that you would expect from a family car. It’s great to drive, with a smooth and efficient hybrid system, plus the interior is spacious and practical.
Despite being a hybrid, the performance is good, too; on our private test track we managed a 0-60mph time of 6.8sec. Sport trim is also very well equipped, and includes heated front seats and a wireless phone charging pad as standard.
Read our in-depth Honda Civic review
Pros
- Impressive fuel economy
- Big boot
- Lots of luxury and safety kit
Cons
- Quite pricey
- Rear head room isn't great
- Road noise intrudes
