New issue of What Car? magazine on sale now
The latest issue of What Car? magazine has just arrived in shops, and it's a new versus used special...
Buying a new car can be a very expensive undertaking, so it’s natural to wonder whether you can get a better deal by buying used – that’s where our January issue comes in. To help answer that question, we’ve tested five keenly-priced new hatchbacks and SUVs against nearly-new rivals that can be snapped up for similar money.
If your heart is set on buying new and want to lower your running costs, we’ve also compared the Jeep Avenger and Smart #1 to find out which makes the better small electric SUV. Or, if you’re on the lookout for an electric executive car, then our shootout between the new BMW i5 and the Mercedes EQE is one you won't want to miss.
The lead car in this month's first drive section is the Volvo EX30 – the brand’s most affordable new model – while other cars driven or talked about for the first time include:
- Audi Q8
- Kia EV3
- Kia EV9
- Mazda MX-5
- Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S E Performance
- Nio EL6
- Porsche Panamera
- Skoda Kodiaq
- Skoda Superb
- Suzuki Swift
- Tesla Model 3
- Toyota C-HR
- Volkswagen Touareg
In our advice section, we rate a range of child car seats to help you find the best option for your needs, and investigate the pros and cons of emissions-based public parking tariffs. Plus, our Reader Test Team delivers its verdict on the new Volkswagen Tiguan.
Our data section makes it easier than ever to find the facts and figures that really count when you're choosing your next car, while the deals pages are filled with the month's top offers. And as always, our Real MPG tests reveal the fuel economy you can expect in real-world use.
