New Nissan tech could half the cost of charging

As the electricity price cap has increased recently, so too has the cost to charge an electric car – but new technology from Nissan aims to cut costs for the owners of its cars.

From 2026, a number of Nissan’s electric models will feature affordable bi-directional charging technology, which the car maker claims could half the cost of charging an electric car. By 2030, it will be available on all of the Japanese brand's electric cars. It is likely the next generation of Nissan Juke, Leaf and Qashqai will be among the first to use the tech; engineers have so far developed the system using an Ariya.

The vehicle-to-grid (V2G) feature allows EV owners to charge their car at cheaper off-peak rates, and provides the option of powering their homes during periods of high energy demand – or even sell the power back to the grid.