Next-generation Nissan Qashqai to go fully electric

The Nissan Qashqai is no stranger to innovation. In fact, it’s often credited as being the car that launched the family SUV trend that has taken over the automotive industry. This time, it’ll attempt to build on its already-huge popularity with a brand-new, fully-electric version.

Indeed, the fourth-generation Qashqai will go fully electric for the first time, and it’ll continue to be completely British-made, with all engineering and manufacturing work carried out at Nissan’s plant in Sunderland.

It’s likely to arrive at a prime time for UK buyers, with the Government’s petrol and diesel ban set to come into effect by 2030. Given the Qashqai’s consistent position at the top of the UK sales charts, electrifying a familiar face could prove to be a success.