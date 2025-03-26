British-built Nissan Leaf returns with sleek styling and longer range

However, speaking to our sister title, Autocar, Nissan’s European product boss said it would have a range of more than 372 miles. Either way, the new Leaf will mark a significant improvement over the 239 miles the previous Leaf could muster in its longest-range form.

In sharing the same underpinnings with the Ariya, it’s highly likely that the new Leaf will use the same infotainment system, although in the Ariya we found it slow to boot up and lacking the sharp graphics and user-friendliness of the rival Tesla Model Y. It’s likely to use some of the same safety features as the Ariya as well, including Nissan’s ProPilot autonomous driving technology.

Leafs sold in Europe will be built in Sunderland, a factory which Nissan describes as “a flagship EV hub” which will combine car and battery production powered by renewable energy.