5 ways the Nissan Juke Hybrid amps-up hybrid driving
Dynamic performance, improved fuel efficiency* and safety enhancing features are just a few of the ways the new Juke Hybrid is taking Nissan’s hybrid offerings to new heights...
The original Nissan Juke was a true trailblazer, combining sleek hatchback looks, SUV versatility and urban-friendly compact dimensions to create the ultimate all-round family crossover. Today, the second-generation Nissan Juke is following in the footsteps of its predecessor with distinctive design, dynamic driving character and Nissan’s enhanced hybrid technology.
The Nissan Juke Hybrid seamlessly blends a punchy 1.6-litre petrol engine with a 1.2kWh lithium-ion battery and a silky smooth 36kW electric motor to offer dynamic performance and improved fuel efficiency[1]. Add in a dash of sharp head-turning style, oodles of family practicality and a wealth of Nissan’s clever infotainment and safety technology, and the Nissan Juke Hybrid offers a thrilling overall electrified experience.
So, to find out exactly what makes the Nissan Juke Hybrid so good, we’ve pulled together the top 5 ways its amping-up hybrid driving.
Dynamic performance
Who said hybrids aren't engaging to drive? The Nissan Juke Hybrid's intelligent multimodal automatic gearbox uses clever algorithms and an ultra-low-friction setup, as well as two electric-only gears, to ensure that the Nissan Juke Hybrid always starts in 100% electric mode, providing instant torque and EV-like performance from the moment you pull away.
At higher speeds, the gearbox automatically manages shift points and battery levels to help maximise efficiency. When the engine is needed it works in combination with the electric motor, switching between driving modes to match the requirements of your journey.
Seamless one-pedal driving
The Nissan Juke Hybrid features one-pedal driving technology taken straight from its all-electric sibling, the Nissan ARIYA. Called e-Pedal Step, it gives you the option of one-pedal control, allowing you to accelerate and decelerate just using the accelerator pedal. When you lift off, e-Pedal Step uses regenerative braking to apply braking force to slow the car to a crawl, meaning less need to jump between pedals in heavy traffic.
Intuitive connectivity
As standard, the Nissan Juke Hybrid comes packed with clever technology that helps it fit perfectly into your digital life. On the dashboard, the high-definition 8.0in touchscreen is your portal to the NissanConnect infotainment system where you’ll find all your favourite radio stations and apps, along with intelligent navigation.
Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM[2] smartphone mirroring both come as standard, while clever Amazon AlexaTM[3] functionality offers home-to-car connectivity[4]. You also get the choice to spec a personal Wi-Fi hotspot that allows you to connect multiple laptops, portable gaming devices, smartphones and tablets within and around your Nissan Juke Hybrid.
The NissanConnect smartphone[5] app offers even more features, allowing you to unlock the doors, flash the lights and set directions all from the comfort of your home or office.
Nissan’s advanced safety tech
The Nissan Juke Hybrid also comes packed with a wealth of next-generation safety technology that helps make every journey smoother.
The ProPILOT Assist[6][7] package includes intelligent features like Traffic Sign Recognition, Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Intervention and Adaptive Cruise Control that all act as a second pair of eyes out on the road, while the 360deg camera helps make parking a breeze.
Enhanced fuel efficiency[1]
Finally, the Nissan Juke Hybrid’s advanced hybrid powertrain and intelligent automatic gearbox use clever algorithms help improve fuel efficiency[1]. As a result, the 1.6-litre petrol engine works in synergy with the 36kW electric motor to offer up to 57.6mpg (WLTP): that's up to 21% more fuel efficient than a petrol Nissan Juke[1].
