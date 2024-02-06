5 ways the Nissan Juke Hybrid amps-up hybrid driving

The original Nissan Juke was a true trailblazer, combining sleek hatchback looks, SUV versatility and urban-friendly compact dimensions to create the ultimate all-round family crossover. Today, the second-generation Nissan Juke is following in the footsteps of its predecessor with distinctive design, dynamic driving character and Nissan’s enhanced hybrid technology.

The Nissan Juke Hybrid seamlessly blends a punchy 1.6-litre petrol engine with a 1.2kWh lithium-ion battery and a silky smooth 36kW electric motor to offer dynamic performance and improved fuel efficiency[1]. Add in a dash of sharp head-turning style, oodles of family practicality and a wealth of Nissan’s clever infotainment and safety technology, and the Nissan Juke Hybrid offers a thrilling overall electrified experience.

So, to find out exactly what makes the Nissan Juke Hybrid so good, we’ve pulled together the top 5 ways its amping-up hybrid driving.