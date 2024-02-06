LATEST DEALS:

Home
News
5 ways the Nissan Juke Hybrid amps-up hybrid driving
Nissan sponsorship banner
Promoted

In association with Nissan LEAF

5 ways the Nissan Juke Hybrid amps-up hybrid driving

Dynamic performance, improved fuel efficiency* and safety enhancing features are just a few of the ways the new Juke Hybrid is taking Nissan’s hybrid offerings to new heights...

Nissan Juke front three quarters cornering
Updated23 February 2024
Car reviews
View all new car
reviews

The original Nissan Juke was a true trailblazer, combining sleek hatchback looks, SUV versatility and urban-friendly compact dimensions to create the ultimate all-round family crossover. Today, the second-generation Nissan Juke is following in the footsteps of its predecessor with distinctive design, dynamic driving character and Nissan’s enhanced hybrid technology.

The Nissan Juke Hybrid seamlessly blends a punchy 1.6-litre petrol engine with a 1.2kWh lithium-ion battery and a silky smooth 36kW electric motor to offer dynamic performance and improved fuel efficiency[1]. Add in a dash of sharp head-turning style, oodles of family practicality and a wealth of Nissan’s clever infotainment and safety technology, and the Nissan Juke Hybrid offers a thrilling overall electrified experience.

So, to find out exactly what makes the Nissan Juke Hybrid so good, we’ve pulled together the top 5 ways its amping-up hybrid driving.

Configure your Nissan Juke Hybrid

Car deals
View all deals
Nissan Juke Hybrid side profile

Dynamic performance

Who said hybrids aren't engaging to drive? The Nissan Juke Hybrid's intelligent multimodal automatic gearbox uses clever algorithms and an ultra-low-friction setup, as well as two electric-only gears, to ensure that the Nissan Juke Hybrid always starts in 100% electric mode, providing instant torque and EV-like performance from the moment you pull away.

At higher speeds, the gearbox automatically manages shift points and battery levels to help maximise efficiency. When the engine is needed it works in combination with the electric motor, switching between driving modes to match the requirements of your journey.

Nissan Juke e-Pedal step button

Seamless one-pedal driving

The Nissan Juke Hybrid features one-pedal driving technology taken straight from its all-electric sibling, the Nissan ARIYA. Called e-Pedal Step, it gives you the option of one-pedal control, allowing you to accelerate and decelerate just using the accelerator pedal. When you lift off, e-Pedal Step uses regenerative braking to apply braking force to slow the car to a crawl, meaning less need to jump between pedals in heavy traffic.

Nissan Juke Hybrid infotainment screen

Intuitive connectivity

As standard, the Nissan Juke Hybrid comes packed with clever technology that helps it fit perfectly into your digital life. On the dashboard, the high-definition 8.0in touchscreen is your portal to the NissanConnect infotainment system where you’ll find all your favourite radio stations and apps, along with intelligent navigation.

Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM[2] smartphone mirroring both come as standard, while clever Amazon AlexaTM[3] functionality offers home-to-car connectivity[4]. You also get the choice to spec a personal Wi-Fi hotspot that allows you to connect multiple laptops, portable gaming devices, smartphones and tablets within and around your Nissan Juke Hybrid.

The NissanConnect smartphone[5] app offers even more features, allowing you to unlock the doors, flash the lights and set directions all from the comfort of your home or office.

Nissan Juke Hybrid digital dashboard

Nissan’s advanced safety tech

The Nissan Juke Hybrid also comes packed with a wealth of next-generation safety technology that helps make every journey smoother.

The ProPILOT Assist[6][7] package includes intelligent features like Traffic Sign Recognition, Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Intervention and Adaptive Cruise Control that all act as a second pair of eyes out on the road, while the 360deg camera helps make parking a breeze.

Nissan Juke Hybrid engine bay

Enhanced fuel efficiency[1]

Finally, the Nissan Juke Hybrid’s advanced hybrid powertrain and intelligent automatic gearbox use clever algorithms help improve fuel efficiency[1]. As a result, the 1.6-litre petrol engine works in synergy with the 36kW electric motor to offer up to 57.6mpg (WLTP): that's up to 21% more fuel efficient than a petrol Nissan Juke[1].

Configure your Nissan Juke Hybrid

*[1] WLTP figures shown are for comparability purposes. Actual real- world driving results may vary depending on factors including weather conditions, driving styles, vehicle load or any accessories fitted after registration. 57.6MPG available on Nissan Juke Hybrid (Tekna+). 21% based on combined WLTP MPG figures for Juke Hybrid (Tekna+) (57.6MPG) vs Juke Petrol (Tekna+ Manual) (47.9MPG)

[2] Apple CarPlay is a registered trademark of Apple Inc. Android is a trademark of Google LLC.

[3]Amazon Alexa is a registered trademark of Amazon.com, Inc.

[4] Compatible Amazon device required

[5] Standard from Acenta grade

[6]Standard from Tekna grade

[7] ProPILOT Assist is intended for “Eyes On/Hands On.” Driver must not solely rely on safety features. Standard from N Connecta.

Electric cars
Top 10s >
Best ofBest electric SUVs 2022

Best electric SUVs 2024 – best and worst reviewed and rated

Thanks to big advancements in battery and charging technology, the best electric SUVs are now as usable as they are desirable. Here we count down the top 10 – and reveal the models to avoid

Long term tests >
FeatureBMW i5 LT header

BMW i5 long-term test

Does the electric version of BMW’s latest 5 Series executive saloon impress as much as the larger and pricier i7? We're living with an i5 to find out

New car group tests >
FeatureMG 4 and Tesla Model 3 driving - fronts

New MG 4 Extended Range vs Tesla Model 3

The new MG 4 Extended Range costs thousands less than the cheapest Tesla Model 3, yet has a longer official range. Is that game over for the Tesla?

News and advice
Nissan X-Trail front three quarters
Video

5 things our readers love about the Nissan X-Trail e-POWER

Nissan Qashqai e-POWER with What Car? readers
Video

5 things our readers love about the Nissan Qashqai e-POWER

Presenter with Nissan Qashqai and Nissan X-Trail
Video

Nissan e-POWER: our readers give their first impressions

Nissan ARIYA driving on countryside road
News

Nissan ARIYA: how it’s offering better value and more choice

Modified Nissan ARIYA front three quarters on the road
News

How the New Nissan ARIYA is powering the epic Pole to Pole electric vehicle expedition

Nissan ARIYA front three quarters driving
News

New Nissan ARIYA: electrifying every journey

Also consider

Follow What Car? on our social channels
Haymarket

What Car? is part of Haymarket Automotive, a division of Haymarket Media Group © Haymarket Media Group 2024

IPSO