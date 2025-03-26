New Nissan Micra to return as funky Renault 5 rival
On sale Late 2025 | Price from £23,000 (est)
Like TV’s Gladiators, us Brits love nothing more than a reboot, and now Nissan is getting in on the act, as it reimagines its Micra hatchback for the electric age, and readies the launch of an all-new third generation Leaf and reinvents the Juke.
And we’ll not have to wait long for them, because the Leaf and Micra will hit the streets later this year, with the new Juke arriving in 2026.
The return of the Nissan Micra was announced with these teaser pictures, and it’s immediately apparent it has style-led electric cars such as the Fiat 500 Electric, Mini Cooper SE and Renault 5 squarely in its sights. The small hatchback brings concept-car looks with its bold ringed lighting arrangement and diamond-cut alloy wheels.
Based on the same underpinnings as the Renault 5 – the current What Car? Car of the Year – the Micra will be available with two battery options: 40kWh and 52kWh, and the latter will be able to travel more than 248 miles on a charge.
Nissan hasn’t revealed any other technical information, but we anticipate that the smaller battery will accept a maximum charging rate of 80kW with the larger capable of taking 100kW. Both will take around 30 minutes to charge from 15-80%.
It’s highly likely it will use the same choice of 121 and 148bhp electric motors, meaning that its performance will fall squarely between the faster Mini Cooper SE and Citroën ë-C3 or Hyundai Inster. It’s likely to have a similarly tight turning circle as the Renault 5, and a similarly grown up feel on the move.
Nissan’s images show the Micra will be a five door model with the handle for the rear doors disguised in the rearmost door pillar. It should broadly follow the Renault 5’s interior dimensions, so we anticipate a good amount of space in the front, but tight leg room in the rear.
While there’s no information regarding the interior design, it’s likely it’ll use the Renault 5’s impressive infotainment system, and while the look and feel could change, it should still be intuitive and responsive.
