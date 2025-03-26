New Nissan Micra to return as funky Renault 5 rival

On sale Late 2025 | Price from £23,000 (est)

Like TV’s Gladiators, us Brits love nothing more than a reboot, and now Nissan is getting in on the act, as it reimagines its Micra hatchback for the electric age, and readies the launch of an all-new third generation Leaf and reinvents the Juke.

And we’ll not have to wait long for them, because the Leaf and Micra will hit the streets later this year, with the new Juke arriving in 2026.