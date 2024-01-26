Nissan e-POWER: our readers give their first impressions

Do you want to take the first steps towards going electric, but maybe aren’t quite ready to go all-electric? That’s where Nissan e-POWER[1] comes in.

Available on the family-friendly Nissan Qashqai and the rugged-looking Nissan X-Trail, e-POWER is a unique electrified technology that brings all the perks of all-electric driving, without the need to ever plug in or charge up.

e-POWER uses a punchy electric motor to drive the wheels of the car at all times. It’s powered by a lithium-ion battery that’s kept topped-up by a frugal 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The net result is true EV-like driving character – with effortlessly silky acceleration, heaps of all-electric torque and a more refined driving experience.