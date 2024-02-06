5 things our readers love about the Nissan X-Trail e-POWER

To find out exactly how the Nissan X-Trail e-POWER is to drive, we invited a group of What Car? readers to Goodwood to try it for themselves[4]. Watch the video above and read the quotes below to find out what they thought.

Djaffar Ziriat: “The handling was simply immense. The car felt so planted at all times. And the visibility was great, too. The whole car just felt really safe.”

Priya Pathak: “The driving position really stood out to me. I’m quite short, but the electrically adjustable seat made it so easy to get comfortable and have a great view of the road ahead.”

Steve Stotesbury: “The one-pedal e-Pedal Step driving is incredible. Everything is controlled through your right foot and you’re not swapping between pedals all the time. It makes for a much smoother drive.”

Bill Naylor: “e-POWER is a revelation. I’ve driven traditional hybrids before, and they’re often let down by their fussy gearboxes. But, the electric feel from the Nissan X-Trail e-POWER is totally seamless.”

Sandeep Pathak: “I love anything to do with technology, so I was pleasantly surprised with all the gadgets in the Nissan X-Trail e-POWER. The touchscreen, the head-up display, the digital dials... it was all great.”

[1] e-Power is a unique technology, it is not a 100% electric vehicle & requires petrol to fuel the electric motor. Search ‘Nissan e-POWER’ for more details.