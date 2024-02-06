In association with Nissan LEAF
5 things our readers love about the Nissan X-Trail e-POWER
Rugged, cosseting and electrified – this is what our readers think of the Nissan’s biggest family SUV...
Like embarking on a big family adventure, making the switch to electric driving is truly exciting. But, what if you’re not quite ready to go all-electric right away? What if you want an electrified car that has all the go-anywhere convenience of petrol you’re used to, blended with true EV-like driving character? That’s where the new Nissan X-Trail e-POWER[1]comes in.
Available with five or seven seats[2] (so you can pack even more into every journey), the Nissan X-Trail e-POWER offers sharp looks, a wealth of next-generation safety and connectivity technology and off-roading abilities that speak to its rugged lineage. Then we come to e-POWER.
e-POWER is a unique electrified powertrain that uses an electric motor to power the wheels, while a petrol engine keeps the battery topped up. The result is true EV-like driving character, with smooth acceleration and heaps of all-electric torque.
The Nissan X-Trail e-POWER also comes with Nissan’s advanced e-4ORCE[3] all-wheel drive system. This controls the torque and braking for each wheel individually, giving priority to the ones with the most grip to maximise stability and traction – meaning you can take those big family weekends even further.
To find out exactly how the Nissan X-Trail e-POWER is to drive, we invited a group of What Car? readers to Goodwood to try it for themselves[4]. Watch the video above and read the quotes below to find out what they thought.
Learn more about the Nissan X-Trail e-POWER
Djaffar Ziriat: “The handling was simply immense. The car felt so planted at all times. And the visibility was great, too. The whole car just felt really safe.”
Priya Pathak: “The driving position really stood out to me. I’m quite short, but the electrically adjustable seat made it so easy to get comfortable and have a great view of the road ahead.”
Steve Stotesbury: “The one-pedal e-Pedal Step driving is incredible. Everything is controlled through your right foot and you’re not swapping between pedals all the time. It makes for a much smoother drive.”
Bill Naylor: “e-POWER is a revelation. I’ve driven traditional hybrids before, and they’re often let down by their fussy gearboxes. But, the electric feel from the Nissan X-Trail e-POWER is totally seamless.”
Sandeep Pathak: “I love anything to do with technology, so I was pleasantly surprised with all the gadgets in the Nissan X-Trail e-POWER. The touchscreen, the head-up display, the digital dials... it was all great.”
Learn more about the Nissan X-Trail e-POWER
[1] e-Power is a unique technology, it is not a 100% electric vehicle & requires petrol to fuel the electric motor. Search ‘Nissan e-POWER’ for more details.
[2] Seven seats available at an extra charge.
[3] Available on selected X-Trail e-POWER models.
[4] Opinions based on personal driving experiences, individual experiences may differ.
Best electric SUVs 2024 – best and worst reviewed and rated
Thanks to big advancements in battery and charging technology, the best electric SUVs are now as usable as they are desirable. Here we count down the top 10 – and reveal the models to avoid
BMW i5 long-term test
Does the electric version of BMW’s latest 5 Series executive saloon impress as much as the larger and pricier i7? We're living with an i5 to find out