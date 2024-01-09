In association with Nissan LEAF
5 things our readers love about the Nissan Qashqai e-POWER
Spacious; smooth; stylish – just a few of the things our readers adore about this electrified SUV...
If you’re considering the switch to electric, but aren’t quite ready to step all the way into an all-electric vehicle, the Nissan Qashqai e-POWER could well be the perfect compact family SUV for you.
With five seats, loads of practical space and a suite of advanced safety and connectivity technology, the standard Nissan Qashqai is already an alluring proposition. Then you add e-POWER[1].
e-POWER is a new unique electrified powertrain that uses an electric motor to power the wheels, while a petrol engine keeps the battery topped up. The net result is true EV-like driving character, with silky smooth acceleration, heaps of all-electric electric torque and a more relaxing drive.
The Nissan Qashqai e-POWER also borrows some clever features from its all-electric cousins, the Nissan LEAF and all-new Nissan ARIYA. Take e-Pedal Step, which uses regenerative braking to offer one-pedal driving – delivering a smoother and more relaxing drive, especially in stop-start traffic.
In short, the Nissan Qashqai e-POWER offers a perfect stepping stone to electric driving, while retaining the flexibility and go-anywhere ability of petrol. So, to find out what the Nissan Qashqai e-POWER feels like to drive, we invited a group of What Car? readers try it out for themselves[2]. Watch the video above and read the quotes below to find out what they thought.
Steve Stotesbury: “The e-Pedal technology is incredible. It means that everything is controlled through your right foot and you’re not swapping between pedals all the time. It makes for a much smoother drive.”
Priya Pathak: “Safety is the most important thing to me when it comes to buying a new car, so I was really impressed with all the safety systems you get on the Nissan Qashqai as standard.”
Djaffar Ziriat: “For me, it was the design of the Nissan Qashqai that really stood out. The lights in particular are really sharp. It’s a smart looking car.”
Bill Naylor: “I drive a Nissan X-Trail myself, and I was really quite surprised at just how big the Nissan Qashqai is inside. I think people could move from a much bigger car to a Qashqai and still have plenty of room.”
Sandeep Pathak: “I found the acceleration really responsive. I’ve never driven a hybrid or an electric car before, so I was really impressed with how smooth the Nissan Qashqai was off the line.”
[1] e-Power is a unique technology, it is not a 100% electric vehicle & requires petrol to fuel the electric motor. Search ‘Nissan e-POWER’ for more details.
[2] Opinions based on personal driving experiences, individual experiences may differ.
