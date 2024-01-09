5 things our readers love about the Nissan Qashqai e-POWER

In short, the Nissan Qashqai e-POWER offers a perfect stepping stone to electric driving, while retaining the flexibility and go-anywhere ability of petrol. So, to find out what the Nissan Qashqai e-POWER feels like to drive, we invited a group of What Car? readers try it out for themselves[2]. Watch the video above and read the quotes below to find out what they thought.

Learn more about the Nissan Qashqai e-POWER

Steve Stotesbury: “The e-Pedal technology is incredible. It means that everything is controlled through your right foot and you’re not swapping between pedals all the time. It makes for a much smoother drive.”

Priya Pathak: “Safety is the most important thing to me when it comes to buying a new car, so I was really impressed with all the safety systems you get on the Nissan Qashqai as standard.”

Djaffar Ziriat: “For me, it was the design of the Nissan Qashqai that really stood out. The lights in particular are really sharp. It’s a smart looking car.”

Bill Naylor: “I drive a Nissan X-Trail myself, and I was really quite surprised at just how big the Nissan Qashqai is inside. I think people could move from a much bigger car to a Qashqai and still have plenty of room.”

Sandeep Pathak: “I found the acceleration really responsive. I’ve never driven a hybrid or an electric car before, so I was really impressed with how smooth the Nissan Qashqai was off the line.”