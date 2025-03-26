Confirmed: Electric Nissan Juke will be on sale next year
Juke EV will form part of Nissan’s reinvigorated electric-car range, but will be sold alongside current model...
On sale 2026 | Price from £28,000 (est)
Art deco, the punk movement, Bauhaus: there’s nothing like radical design to get you noticed. It’s something which the Nissan Juke has been well known for, too, and the new electric version will continue that trend.
The third generation of Nissan’s small SUV has been revealed for the first time in this rather shady image, alongside new versions of the Leaf and Micra. It appears to be more angular than today’s car, taking inspiration from the Hyper Punk concept shown at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show.
It’s understood that the new Juke EV will be based on the same underpinnings as the current Nissan Ariya as well as the next-generation Nissan Leaf. That means it’s likely to offer the same choice of batteries, with usable capacities of 63kWh and 87kWh.
In the Ariya these deliver ranges of around 250 and 300 miles respectively, although it’s likely these figures could improve in the Juke because it’s a smaller car. Indeed Nissan bosses told our sister title Autocar that the new Leaf, which is closely related, could provide more than 372 miles of range of a charge.
Switching to this new platform, which underpins the car, could mean the new Juke will be bigger than the previous model. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, because the boot in the current car is little more than average for the class, and it feels claustrophobic in the back seats.
But despite this new hardware, the electric Juke will be built alongside the current model for a time, meaning buyers will be able to choose from electric, hybrid or petrol power.
No images of the interior have been revealed, but it could take inspiration from the Hyper Punk concept (pictured), which features a deeply sculpted dashboard and centre console that wraps around the driver. It’s likely it will use a version of the Ariya’s infotainment system, although we found it to be a little laggy in operation.
There’s no word on price yet, although Nissan’s bosses are reportedly aiming for price parity with the current model – hybrid versions start at £25,000 – but have conceded that delivering an EV for that may be a challenge. A price nearer to £28,000 is more likely.
