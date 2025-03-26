Confirmed: Electric Nissan Juke will be on sale next year

On sale 2026 | Price from £28,000 (est)

Art deco, the punk movement, Bauhaus: there’s nothing like radical design to get you noticed. It’s something which the Nissan Juke has been well known for, too, and the new electric version will continue that trend.

The third generation of Nissan’s small SUV has been revealed for the first time in this rather shady image, alongside new versions of the Leaf and Micra. It appears to be more angular than today’s car, taking inspiration from the Hyper Punk concept shown at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show.