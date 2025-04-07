Confirmed: Hybrid cars to remain on sale until 2035

Responding to a What Car? request for comment, the Department for Transport refused to give more clarity on what criteria it was using to decide what sort of hybrid technologies could remain on sale, only noting that a list is being worked on for when the new legislation is brought forward, which should be within the coming months.

Whatever the Government decides, it's important to note that the Toyota Prius and cars powered by Nissan’s e-Power technology – which are directly named in the announcement – represent two different technologies.

The Prius is a plug-in hybrid with an official electric-only range of up to 44 miles. That's different to previous versions of the car which were regular 'self-charging' hybrids which could cover shorter distances without needing to be plugged in.

Nissan’s e-Power technology is different, in that it features a petrol engine which solely exists to charge the batteries of the car. That means the petrol engine never directly powers the car’s wheels, and the car drives in much the same way as a fully electric model. The technology is currently available in both the Nissan Qashqai and Nissan X-Trail SUVs.

The Government appears to have confirmed through this announcement that plug-in hybrid cars will survive until 2035, but the jury is still out on whether regular hybrids will be able to be sold beyond 2030. If such confirmation was given, then current models including the What Car? Award-winning Hyundai Santa Fe seven-seat SUV, Lexus LBX small SUV, and Toyota Corolla and Renault Clio hatchbacks would remain on sale.

Previously, the Government has said that only hybrids which could travel 'substantially' on electric power would survive, without noting whether that meant a substantial distance on electric power alone, or a substantial amount of time spent in electric mode.