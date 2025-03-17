Nissan X-Trail long-term test: report 7

I found the explanation fascinating: the X-Trail has a petrol engine, but it only acts a generator. It's sole job is to charge a battery, acting as somewhat of a range extender like the setup in the Mazda MX-30 REV. However, unlike the MX-30 REV, the ePower system doesn't give you the option to plug in and charge the battery yourself, as you would in an electric car. In my X-Trail (which is a four-wheel-drive version), the battery then powers four electric motors – one on each wheel. The result is good fuel economy and smooth EV driving without having to fuss about with any charging cables.

I've had countless compliments about how quiet the X-Trail is around town, with some passengers going so far as to ask if it's actually an EV. This admittedly has led to me being called a nerd each time I’ve explained the inner workings of the system, but I quite enjoy explaining it. The system does have its flaws during motorway driving, though. When you get beyond 60mph, the four electric motors begin to whine away. It's the kind of high pitch sound that you'd find fish and chip shops of the early 2000s playing to deter loitering teenagers, which is quite annoying. Still, it's nothing turning up the volume on the stereo can't fix.