Nissan X-Trail long-term test: report 6

Thankfully, my winter shoots haven’t been quite so soul-crushing this year – and I owe it all to the Nissan X-Trail. It’s as if Nissan’s engineers built my car specifically for damp, muddy countryside life, because it’s a cocoon of warmth and comfort. Take my chosen Tekna+ trim, for example. Front and rear heated seats? Yes please, especially when the whole crew piles in halfway through a frosty shoot for a much-needed lunch break. There’s also a heated steering wheel, which has been a saviour for my frozen fingers. I’ll admit, I wasn’t entirely sold on heated steering wheels until now, but after this winter, it’s a non-negotiable feature for me on future company cars.

And then there’s the windscreen defroster, which works faster than any other similar system I've tried. Indeed, on a particularly frosty morning recently, I whipped out my phone and decided to time it: just 90 seconds from iced-over to crystal clear – seriously impressive in my book. With my family tucked away in the Forest of Dean and most of my shoots taking place in the countryside, the X-Trail’s ability to climb soft verges on narrow lanes and plough through minor floods has been nothing short of game-changing.

And mud? No problem. Despite being sent to some outrageously boggy locations, I’ve never been stuck. My four-wheel drive X-Trail has never struggled for traction on slippery surfaces; it’s may have cost me around £2000 extra over a front-wheel drive X-Trail, and does make fuel economy marginally worse, but I’ve been glad to have it. As I write this, I’m about to head off for another shoot. The forecast is predictably grim. But do I care? Not one bit. With the X-Trail, winter feels like just another season to conquer.