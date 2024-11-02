Nissan X-Trail long-term test: report 2

It's brilliant that turning off the speed-limit warning bongs, for example, is done at the touch of a button rather than by wading through a million menus on a screen.

Of course, I don’t turn it off so I can break the speed limit in peace – I turn it off because I've noticed that (like a lot of cars with this sort of warning) it often thinks the speed limit is lower than it is.

There is another piece of technology that I also tend to turn off – the digital rearview mirror. My car (and other X-Trails above Tekna trim) come with this feature, which means the traditional mirror can also show a feed from a roof-mounted camera.

The idea is that when the boot is packed high or your passengers' heads block your view out the back, you can still see what's behind the car. However, while this sounds like a good idea, I find that in reality it’s difficult to gauge any perspective from the display, making it hard to judge how far you are from what’s behind you.