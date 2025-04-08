Deal of the Day: Lease a Nissan X-Trail from £291 per month
The Nissan X-Trail is a comfy and practical SUV, and you could get one from just £291 per month...
If you’re in need of plenty of space to cart your family around, then the practical Nissan X-Trail might be the car for you. And thanks to our leasing deals, you could put one on your driveway for as little as £291 per month.
To do that, you’ll need to sign up for a 24 month contract with an annual 6000 mile limit and an initial payment of £3485.40. Yet even on a more common 36 month, 10,000 mile agreement with six months initial rental (£2234.40), monthly payments are just £372.40.
See all Nissan X-Trail leasing deals
You can have your Nissan X-Trail with two types of hybrid tech: mild hybrid, with 161bhp, or full hybrid e-Power, with 201bhp. The e-Power, which is our Deal of the Day, uses an engine to power a battery which drives a motor to turn the wheels. It sounds more complex than it is, but gives much of the feeling of driving an electric car without actually driving an electric car.
The X-Trail is also positively smooth to drive, and it feels much more supple than a Mazda CX-60 and Peugeot 5008. The e-Power in particular is surprisingly refined for a large SUV when you're cruising around town.
We’re big fans of the X-Trail’s interior. It benefits from a dashboard that’s clear and logically laid out, as well as proper physical buttons and rotary controls, which are easy to operate on the move.
Practicality is really the X-Trail’s forté, though, with heaps of space for even the tallest of passengers. With 575 litres of boot space in the e-Power version, we managed to squeeze eight carry-on cases into the boot – so it should be more than enough for your daily needs. As a bonus, it’s available in both five and seven seat configurations.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Nissan X-Trail deals, take a look at our leasing pages to find out more.
