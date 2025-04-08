Deal of the Day: Lease a Nissan X-Trail from £291 per month

We’re big fans of the X-Trail’s interior. It benefits from a dashboard that’s clear and logically laid out, as well as proper physical buttons and rotary controls, which are easy to operate on the move.

Practicality is really the X-Trail’s forté, though, with heaps of space for even the tallest of passengers. With 575 litres of boot space in the e-Power version, we managed to squeeze eight carry-on cases into the boot – so it should be more than enough for your daily needs. As a bonus, it’s available in both five and seven seat configurations.

If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Nissan X-Trail deals, take a look at our leasing pages to find out more.

