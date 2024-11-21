Nissan X-Trail long-term test: report 3

I'll get on to the boot shortly, but first the rear seats. In the middle row, my passengers always comment that the well-padded seats are comfortable on long journeys. And on top of that, my Tekna+ version equips the outer two rear seats with heating and the ability to slide and recline for a properly luxurious experience. The panoramic roof lets in a lot of light back there, and if it’s too sunny you can close it and put up a sunblind for the rear windows. People I’ve sat in the third row are less complimentary with the cramped space on offer. While seven-seat rivals like the Kia Sorento and Peugeot 5008 are comfier in the rearmost seats, I'm still grateful for the last-resort option of seats six and seven, and I'm happy to have added them for £1000.

The boot area offers some clever tricks. They include clips for all the rear seatbelts to keep them out the way when rearranging the seats. That's particularly handy in the third row, where the belts could easily get snagged by items I'm loading in if they weren't tidily tucked away. The rest of the boot is brilliant too. The third-row seats fold down perfectly flat into the floor so there's basically zero load lip on the quite high tailgate. That makes my heavier bags that little bit easier to load – and with 575 litres of boot space to play with, there are plenty of bags I can fit in.