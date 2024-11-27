Government to ease electric car sales targets

Tough electric vehicle (EV) sales targets could be relaxed in the short-term, but the Government is still committed to introducing a ban on new petrol and diesel cars in 2030.

Speaking at a motoring industry event, business secretary Jonathan Reynolds told his audience: “The EV policies we inherited clearly aren’t working as envisaged, and we understand the urgency of finding a solution.”

Reynolds added that the Government would now fast-track a consultation with car makers around potential changes to the Zero Emissions Vehicle Mandate, which requires them to sell an ever-increasing proportion of EVs or face hefty fines.