Biggest EV discounts: the best electric car deals
Discounts on electric cars have out-accelerated savings on new petrol and diesel models recently. So, here we name the best EV deals...
Discounts on new electric cars have increased by 323% between November 2022 and October 2023, according to exclusive What Car? research.
Why has there been an acceleration in the number of available discounts? Well, it's down to a number of reasons, including the upcoming ZEV Mandate and a low uptake of EVs (electric vehicles) among private buyers.
So, the benefit of this is that manufacturers are building up interest with some tempting new car deals, including on a number of electric SUVs. So, here we're revealing the 12 best electric car deals.
To determine the list, What Car?’s team of experts have been browsing dealers to find out the biggest possible savings on new electric cars. Following this, we've analysed the data and drawn up a list of the cars with largest drops in price over the past 12 months.
If any of the cars take your fancy, you can follow the links to our in-depth reviews to find out more about each car. Or, you can simply click on the deals links to see more discounts via our free New Car Deals service.
Mercedes EQC
Version AMG Line Premium | List price £78,975 | Target Price £69,375
If you’re seeking comfort and quiet from an electric SUV, then the Mercedes EQC is a great alternative to the more sporting Jaguar I-Pace and BMW iX3. We like the smart-looking interior and the impressive technology Mercedes squeezes into its cars – especially versions like the AMG Line Premium, which comes equipped with a wireless charging pad, augmented reality sat-nav and heated front seats as standard.
But if you’re looking for the maximum mileage between charges, then the iX3 and I-Pace are both better options. The Genesis GV60 RWD can cover almost 70 miles more than the Mercedes’ 254 miles.
Read our in-depth Mercedes EQC review
Pros
- Supremely quiet
- Comfortable motorway ride
- Decent infotainment system
Cons
- Range between charges could be better
- The Audi E-tron is more practical
- The BMW iX3 and Jaguar I-Pace are more fun
Fiat 500 Electric
Version 24kWh Red | List price £28,195 | Target Price £24,169
The Fiat 500 Electric shares little with the older and dated Fiat 500 Hybrid beyond the name. It’s altogether the nicer model, with some appealing retro styling, entertaining handling and an attractive price tag – and that’s before you consider the discounts on offer through Target Price
The mid-level trim, Red, attracts the biggest discounts, which is good because it has a larger 10.25in screen with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and some different styling accents – in red, of course. It’s worth pointing out that the biggest discount is for the 24kWh model which has a range of only 118 miles. We recommend spending a little more for the 42kWh model, with an official range of 199 miles.
Read our in-depth Fiat 500 Electric review
Pros
- Decent range between charges
- Fun to drive around town
- Stacks up well financially
Cons
- Tiny rear seats
- Noisy on the motorway
- Rivals have longer electric ranges
Nissan Leaf
Version 39kWh Acenta | List price £28,995 | Target Price £25,430
The original Nissan Leaf was the first big-selling electric car, and the second-generation model remains a great alternative for bargain-hunting EV buyers. Awkward styling aside, there’s plenty to like: it’s practical, easy to drive and very well equipped. The entry-level Acenta model features a raft of safety kit, automatic lights and keyless entry.
Discounts are widespread, too; our Target Price data shows that the 39kWh Acenta model has a particularly healthy Target Price discount. However, the official range of 168 miles limits its appeal.
Read our in-depth Nissan Leaf review
Pros
- 39kWh model is quite comfy
- Lots of standard kit
- Big boot
Cons
- Rear headroom is tight
- Flawed driving position
- Risk of injuries in a crash
BMW i4
Version eDrive40 M Sport [Pro Pack] | List price £61,765 | Target Price £58,418
The BMW i4 is a compelling alternative to the Tesla Model 3. It's fast, comfortable and extremely hushed at high speeds, plus the eDrive40 model can manage an impressive 367 miles between charges, according to official tests.
Factor in a plush, yet practical interior and a brilliant infotainment system, and the i4 is an electric car that's very easy to live with. This version also comes with the optional Pro Pack, which adds adaptive suspension (and a more comfortable ride).
Read our in-depth BMW i4 review
Pros
- Brilliant performance
- Impressive official range
- Class-leading infotainment
Cons
- Relatively expensive to buy outright
- M50 not as sharp as Tesla Model 3 Performance
- BMW lacks Tesla’s world-beating charging infrastructure
BMW iX3
Version M Sport | List price £64,165 | Target Price £60,844
With an impressive breadth of abilities, the BMW iX3 is one of our favourite electric SUVs, even against a raft of much newer rivals. It’s comfortable, can travel up to 285 miles between charges and drives with the prowess that BMW is famed. Its infotainment system is one of the best around, too, with a good balance of physical and touchscreen controls.
M Sport is our favourite time, as it features all the essentials, plus sportier styling, a panoramic sunroof and leather seats as standard.
Read our in-depth BMW iX3 review
Pros
- Longer range than most direct rivals
- Great infotainment system
- Comparatively well priced
Cons
- Not as fast as rivals
- Audi E-tron is quieter
- Tesla Model 3 has a longer range and faster charging
Renault Megane E-Tech
Version EV60 Iconic | List price £41,995 | Target Price £38,902
Stylish, spacious, great to drive and loaded with equipment: there’s plenty to like about the Renault Megane E-Tech – the first all-electric Megane. We’ve gone straight to the top of the range, here, too, and the Iconic model comes with a impressive roster of equipment, including including a heated steering wheel, a Harman Kardon stereo and adaptive LED headlights.
Although the discount on the Iconic are mightily impressive, we still think the entry-level Equilibre is better value, though.
Read our in-depth Renault Megane E-Tech review
Pros
- Strong performance
- Comfortable ride – even on 20in alloys
- Great driving position
Cons
- Relatively heavy depreciation
- Rivals have more rear space
- Snatchy brake pedal
Audi Q4 e-tron
Version 82kWh 40 Sport | List price £50,630 | Target Price £47,756
The Audi Q4 e-tron is a comfortable, classy and practical SUV, yet so too are the Skoda Enyaq and Volkswagen ID 4 which are mechanically very similar. So why choose the Audi, then? Well, aside from the prestige the Audi badge brings, the Q4 e-tron has a smarter interior than its siblings, plus its infotainment is just that bit easier to use.
Sport trim is our favourite, coming with niceties such as three-zone climate control, heated front seats and an electrically-operated boot lid as standard.
Read our in-depth Audi Q4 e-tron review
Pros
- Comfortable ride at all speeds
- Classy and spacious interior
- Well priced
Cons
- So-so performance
- Visibility could be better
- Cheapest versions have a short range
Vauxhall Mokka Electric
Version GS | List price £38,985 | Target Price £36,798
The Vauxhall Mokka Electric is a stylish electric SUV with a satisfyingly long list of standard equipment. There’s plenty to recommend it apart from that huge financial saving, though.
But in this regard, our favourite is the GS trim, because it features heated front seats, automatic wipers and adaptive cruise control.
It’s worth noting that when it comes to practicality, the Kia Niro EV gets our nod, and the Smart #1 has a nicer interior and can travel further between charges.
Read our in-depth Vauxhall Mokka Electric review
Pros
- Pretty comfortable
- Impressively quiet at speed
- Plenty of standard kit
Cons
- Niro EV and ID 3 have longer ranges
- Cheap feeling interior
- Not that quick by EV standards
MG ZS EV
Version SE EV | List price £30,495 | Target Price £28,517
It’s hard to buy an electric SUV for less than the cost of an MG ZS EV, especially when you consider the Target Price deals available. It’s not the last word in refinement but it is at least spacious and easy to live with.
The version quoted, and with the heftiest discount is the entry-level SE car. It's not our favourite version (that's the Long Range model), because it only has an official range of 198 miles. For context, the Long Range version can officially manage 273 miles, but you do have to pay more for it.
Read our in-depth MG ZS EV review
Pros
- More practical than similarly priced electric cars
- Long Range version has an impressive range
- Cheaper than rival electric SUVs
Cons
- Mediocre to drive
- Not the quietest cruiser
- Many electric cars can charge up quicker
Vauxhall Corsa Electric
Version GS | List price £34,080 | Target Price £32,175
For years, the Vauxhall Corsa has been one of Britain’s favourite cars, enjoying popularity with driving instructors and families alike. But when it comes to discounts, the petrol-powered version can’t touch the Vauxhall Corsa Electric.
The promise of 246 miles between charges, when fitted with the larger battery, is good, but a so-so driving experience, average refinement and a cheap-feeling interior are all black marks against an otherwise decent electric car. Certainly the Mini Electric offers more in these areas, especially when you factor in the price tag – even with the discount, it’s still expensive.
Read our in-depth Vauxhall Corsa Electric review
Pros
- Relatively well priced
- Respectable charging speeds
- Plenty of standard kit
Cons
- Disappointing Euro NCAP safety rating
- Rivals are nicer to drive
- Reliability could be better
Volkswagen ID 3
Version 58kWh Pro | List price £37,255 | Target Price £35,618
The Volkswagen ID 3 was a hugely important car for VW, as it was the firm’s first bespoke EV. Even though that was only in 2019, the Golf-sized family car has already been updated – and it’s this latest version that in Pro trim is enjoying the most useful Target Price discount
There’s a lot to like about the ID 3: it’s good to drive and is comfortable, and with the 58kWh battery here, it has a decent official range of 265 miles. But it’s worth remembering that the MG4 offers much of this for less money, and the VW’s infotainment system is slow and often awkward to use.
Read our in-depth Volkswagen ID 3 review
Pros
- Loads of standard kit and safety equipment
- Sprightly performance
- Decent to drive
Cons
- Iffy interior quality
- Tesla Model 3 can use better charging network
- Infotainment system needs some upgrades
Honda E
Version Advance | List price £37,395 | Target Price £36,118
The Honda E is an appealing car in many ways. Its modern-retro styling is fantastic, it has a handsome interior and feels extremely well built. It’s also good to drive, which makes it all the more frustrating that it’ll struggle to cover more than 100 miles between charges. A cramped interior and a tiny boot won’t suit everyone, either.
The Advance trim that offers the most impressive discount is loaded with equipment including heated front seats and a self-parking system. But even when you factor the discounts shown by our Target Price, there’s no getting away from the fact that the Honda E remains an expensive car.
Read our in-depth Honda E review
Pros
- Distinctive styling
- Good to drive
- Appealing interior
Cons
- Poor range
- Too expensive
- Miniscule boot
