Biggest EV discounts: the best electric car deals

Discounts on new electric cars have increased by 323% between November 2022 and October 2023, according to exclusive What Car? research.

Why has there been an acceleration in the number of available discounts? Well, it's down to a number of reasons, including the upcoming ZEV Mandate and a low uptake of EVs (electric vehicles) among private buyers.

So, the benefit of this is that manufacturers are building up interest with some tempting new car deals, including on a number of electric SUVs. So, here we're revealing the 12 best electric car deals.

To determine the list, What Car?’s team of experts have been browsing dealers to find out the biggest possible savings on new electric cars. Following this, we've analysed the data and drawn up a list of the cars with largest drops in price over the past 12 months.

If any of the cars take your fancy, you can follow the links to our in-depth reviews to find out more about each car. Or, you can simply click on the deals links to see more discounts via our free New Car Deals service.