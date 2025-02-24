2026 Vauxhall Corsa Electric: 340 mile range and refreshed look for new EV

The Vauxhall Corsa is arguably one of the most recognisable cars in Britain, thanks to its consistent positioning at the top of the sales charts. But for its next generation, the Vauxhall Corsa Electric will usher in a new era of design for the historic British brand.

Due to arrive in 2026, the new Corsa Electric will be based on brand new underpinnings from parent company Stellantis, which will give it an even longer range of up to 340 miles – 94 miles more than the current car. It’s also an appealing hike over the 253 miles offered by the Renault 5.

It’s been confirmed that Stellantis’s new technology will house batteries of up to 82kWh – a figure we could well see alongside the new Corsa, given its improved electric range.