2026 Vauxhall Corsa Electric: 340 mile range and refreshed look for new EV
Vauxhall’s seventh-generation Corsa Electric will benefit from an even longer range and a premium interior...
The Vauxhall Corsa is arguably one of the most recognisable cars in Britain, thanks to its consistent positioning at the top of the sales charts. But for its next generation, the Vauxhall Corsa Electric will usher in a new era of design for the historic British brand.
Due to arrive in 2026, the new Corsa Electric will be based on brand new underpinnings from parent company Stellantis, which will give it an even longer range of up to 340 miles – 94 miles more than the current car. It’s also an appealing hike over the 253 miles offered by the Renault 5.
It’s been confirmed that Stellantis’s new technology will house batteries of up to 82kWh – a figure we could well see alongside the new Corsa, given its improved electric range.
The Corsa will keep its 400V charging architecture, which isn’t quite as advanced as the 800V equipped on more premium EVs. The maximum charging capacity will remain at 100kW, but the new model is expected to be able to top up faster than the current car, potentially through new battery chemistry.
Outside, the new Corsa will take inspiration from Vauxhall’s Experimental concept from 2023 (pictured below), which did away with vents and featured a panel stretching the width of the front end. An illuminated badge will sit in the middle of the panel, alongside sensors for its driving assist systems.
Flush-fitting door handles should keep it looking sleek and modern, and its wheels will be no smaller than 19in.
With the new Corsa, Vauxhall is aiming for a more premium position in the market, likely characterised by an upgraded interior. It’ll get some plush recycled materials and new standard kit including a panoramic roof and ambient lighting.
Instead of a driver’s display, the new Corsa will get a head-up display similar to the setup in the latest Mini Cooper Electric. More traditional buyers will be pleased to know that there’ll be a raft of physical buttons and controls alongside the central infotainment touchscreen, which will be angled towards the driver’s seat so it’s easily accessible on the move.
The new Corsa is expected to be around 10% bigger than the current model. But despite that move upmarket, prices should stay around the £29,000 and £36,000 mark to keep in step with rivals such as the Cooper E, Renault 5 and upcoming Volkswagen ID 2.
Vauxhall has not confirmed if the new Corsa will be sold alongside today’s combustion model, or if a petrol-powered version of the new EV will be offered.
