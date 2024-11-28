Deal of the Day: Save up to £17,520 on a Vauxhall Grandland
The Vauxhall Grandland is spacious, well equipped and is our Deal of the Day for 29th November...
The Vauxhall Grandland is a spacious family SUV which provides lots of standard kit, and its electric sibling offers a very competitive range. And there are now significant savings available on both.
Vauxhall is offering discounts of up to £4700 off the price of a brand new Vauxhall Grandland Electric. And through our New Car Deals pages, you can save up to £17,520 on the price of an almost-new petrol model.
Whilst the Grandland Electric will be ordered from the factory, the deals on petrol-powered models are for cars which are new, in-stock and can be bought directly from a dealership.
Choose a Grandland in GS trim, and you could save a respectable £7,496, or you can double that extra cash by switching to a plug-in hybrid, with a saving of £15,400.
If you mainly drive around town, the 1.2-litre mild hybrid engine will keep your fuel bills low thanks to its ability to drive on purely electric power at low speeds. Stepping up to the Ultimate trim comes with a higher price, but our deals pages can save you a healthy £9,475.
Currently, the 1.6-litre Ultimate attracts a near-40% saving, with its new price of £44,510 slashed to just £26,990 – a saving of £17,520.
- Save £7496 on a Vauxhall Grandland 1.2 GS
- Save £8,400 on a Vauxhall Grandland 1.2 Ultimate
- Save £15,400 on a Vauxhall Grandland 1.6 PHEV GS
- Save £17,520 on a Vauxhall Grandland 1.6 PHEV Ultimate
As well as the obvious saving, Vauxhall's discount on the Grandland Electric versions means that lower-spec Design and GS models now fall under the £40,000 ‘expensive car supplement’ VED threshold.
Our pick of the Grandland Electric range is the entry-level Design trim, which offers an impressive range of 325 miles and plenty of standard features, including adaptive cruise control, an EV heat pump and an automatic anti-dazzle rear-view mirror.
Prices now start at a tempting £37,345, which means it equals or undercuts rivals with even less range, such as the Ford Mustang Mach-E Select and Skoda Enyaq. This sub-£40k price tag means you’ll also save on road tax, which is currently an extra £410 a year payable in years two to six of ownership.
If you upgrade to the mid-level GS trim, now priced from £38,495, you get an upgraded infotainment system with a 16in touchscreen (rather than the 10in touchscreen in the Design trim), as well as heated seats and matrix LED headlights. As with the Design trim, you’ll also benefit from those VED savings.
The Ultimate trim gets the largest reduction, starting at £40,495, which accounts for a saving of £4,700. While you’ll have to spend the extra on road tax, it does come with a range of upgraded features, including a premium Focal stereo system with 10-speakers, a power tailgate and a panoramic sunroof.
However, if electric vehicles don’t really do it for you, you can still save on a more traditional Grandland with our New Car Deals service.
If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Vauxhall Grandland deals, take a look at our free online New Car Deals service.
- Browse Vauxhall Grandland deals
- Vauxhall Grandland 1.2 GS deal
- Vauxhall Grandland 1.2 Ultimate deal
- Vauxhall Grandland 1.6 PHEV GS deal
- Vauxhall Grandland 1.6 PHEV Ultimate deal
Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change
For all the latest reviews, advice and new car deals, sign up to the What Car? newsletter here