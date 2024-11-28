Deal of the Day: Save up to £17,520 on a Vauxhall Grandland

Currently, the 1.6-litre Ultimate attracts a near-40% saving, with its new price of £44,510 slashed to just £26,990 – a saving of £17,520.

As well as the obvious saving, Vauxhall's discount on the Grandland Electric versions means that lower-spec Design and GS models now fall under the £40,000 ‘expensive car supplement’ VED threshold.

Our pick of the Grandland Electric range is the entry-level Design trim, which offers an impressive range of 325 miles and plenty of standard features, including adaptive cruise control, an EV heat pump and an automatic anti-dazzle rear-view mirror.

Prices now start at a tempting £37,345, which means it equals or undercuts rivals with even less range, such as the Ford Mustang Mach-E Select and Skoda Enyaq. This sub-£40k price tag means you’ll also save on road tax, which is currently an extra £410 a year payable in years two to six of ownership.

If you upgrade to the mid-level GS trim, now priced from £38,495, you get an upgraded infotainment system with a 16in touchscreen (rather than the 10in touchscreen in the Design trim), as well as heated seats and matrix LED headlights. As with the Design trim, you’ll also benefit from those VED savings.

The Ultimate trim gets the largest reduction, starting at £40,495, which accounts for a saving of £4,700. While you’ll have to spend the extra on road tax, it does come with a range of upgraded features, including a premium Focal stereo system with 10-speakers, a power tailgate and a panoramic sunroof.