Luton Vauxhall plant could close as soon as Spring 2025

Vauxhall’s van factory in Luton could stop production as soon as Spring 2025, putting around 1100 jobs at risk.

The Bedfordshire factory currently builds the Vauxhall Vivaro medium-sized van, and had been due to build an all-electric version of the van from next year, alongside its equivalents from Stellantis sister brands Citroen, Fiat and Peugeot.

Instead, Stellantis says it has opened a consultation with employees to close the Luton facility, before expanding its other UK factory at Ellesmere Port in Cheshire.