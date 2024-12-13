Every car made in the UK
The British car industry might be smaller than it was, but there are still more than 35 models manufactured on these shores, along with 10 vans. Here we take a look at them...
While the British car industry isn’t quite as flourishing as it used to be, there are still a huge number of cars that are built in factories around the country – more than a million of them, in fact.
According to official figures by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), more than 905,000 cars and 120,000 commercial vehicles were built here in 2023, and the automotive sector accounts for nearly 12% of our exports.
So, which cars and vans are built in the UK today? Here, we name every British-made vehicle currently on the market.
We’ve focused on the models that you’d be able to walk into a dealership and buy today. So while there are other Brit-built cars, we’ve excluded them on the basis that you might have to build them yourself, are built in tiny numbers, not legal to use on the road, or that you might have to be a loyal customer to have the chance to put one on your driveway.
Aston Martin DBX707
The Aston Martin DBX stands out for two main reasons – not only is it the brand’s first-ever SUV, it was also the first Aston Martin to be made at their bespoke production facility in South Wales.
While practicality isn’t the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Aston Martin, the DBX has it in abundance, as well as a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine that delivers all the thrills and excitement you’d expect from the luxury car marque.
Built at St Athan, South Wales | Our pick V8 | List Price £205,000 | Star Rating 5
Aston Martin DB12
When it arrived in 2023, the Aston Martin DB12 was designed to be an extensive rework of the previous DB11. It certainly delivered, producing a huge 671bhp from its 4.0-litre V8 engine, which is more than what even the V12-engined DB11 could do.
With sharp, agile handling and a premium interior, there’s a lot to like about the DB12 – as well as the fact that it’s made right on our doorstep here in the UK, at Aston Martin’s facility in Gaydon, Warwickshire. There’s also a convertible version available, the DB12 Volante.
Built at Gaydon, Warwickshire | Our pick V8 | List Price £187,800 | Star Rating 4
Aston Martin Vantage
Aston Martin’s smallest car, the Vantage, is also made at the firm’s main facility in Gaydon, but don’t let its size fool you – it manages to pack an enormous amount of performance into such a compact package.
With an output of 656bhp from its fantastic 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine, the Vantage is not short on power, and it’s a joy to drive, too, thanks to its razor-sharp handling and responsive steering.
Built at Gaydon, Warwickshire | Our pick V8 | List Price £165,000 | Star Rating 4
Aston Martin Vanquish
This third-generation Aston Martin Vanquish was unveiled in 2024 as the successor to the previous DBS Superleggera. As the brand’s flagship grand tourer (GT), it’s equipped with a thundering 5.2-litre V12 engine, delivering an enormous output of 824bhp and shooting from 0-62mph in 3.2sec.
Few car companies have quite the prestige that Aston Martin does, and at the heart of its image is the brand’s British roots. Every new Aston Martin is built in the UK and, like most of its other models, the Vanquish is produced at the firm’s main facility in Gaydon, Warwickshire.
Built at Gaydon, Warwickshire | Our pick V12 | List Price £330,000
Bentley Bentayga
The launch of the Bentley Bentayga marked a huge change of direction for the brand’s trajectory because, having been historically renowned for its luxury and sports cars, this was Bentley’s first ever luxury SUV and, before the likes of the Aston Martin DBX and Lamborghini Urus arrived, was one of very few of its its kind.
Although the firm is owned by the Volkswagen Group, most Bentleys are manufactured at its production facility in Crewe, Cheshire, where it has been headquartered since 1946. Our favourite 4.0-litre V8-engined Bentayga delivers a punchy 542bhp and practically effortless performance.
Built at Crewe, Cheshire | Our pick 4.0 V8 S | List Price £169,275 | Star Rating 4
Bentley Continental GT
The Bentley Continental GT straddles the line between sports car and luxury car in just the right way, and it seems that this perfect balance proved exceedingly popular among buyers, with Bentley sales skyrocketing five times over upon its arrival.
Our favourite version, perhaps controversially for fans of old-school power, is the 591bhp 4.0-litre V8 hybrid engine, which is assisted by a 188bhp electric motor, and produces an immense combined output of 771bhp. And for those who want limitless headroom, there’s also a convertible version available, the Continental GTC.
Built at Crewe, Cheshire | Our pick 4.0 V8 GT | List Price £186,300 | Star Rating 4
Bentley Flying Spur
The Bentley Flying Spur manages to break free from the stereotype that saloon cars are sensible and unexciting. It's essentially a four-door version of the Bentley Continental GT, so it delivers impressive performance in all its forms, with the quickest version completing a 0-60mph sprint in just 3.7sec.
That being said, our favourite Flying Spur is the 542bhp V8-powered version, which can still whisk you up to speed in a respectable 4.0sec. It also sounds sweeter than the range-topping W12 engine, so for those who love the noise that comes with punchy performance, this is the version we’d recommend.
Built at Crewe, Cheshire | Our pick 4.0 V8 | List Price £177,900 | Star Rating 3
Caterham Seven
Caterham isn’t your run-of-the-mill car brand, and its Seven model is perhaps even more niche. It’s based on an old Lotus design from the late 1950s, although the Caterham version is powered by some more modern technology. It’s manufactured at the firm’s production facility in Dartford, Kent.
The cheapest model is powered by a tiny 660cc three-cylinder engine and delivers surprisingly sprightly performance. It’s an exhilarating drive, but you’ll have to compromise on comfort, practicality and safety if you want to put one of these on your driveway.
Built at Dartford, Kent | Star Rating 2
Gordon Murray Automotive T.33
Perhaps the most niche manufacturer on this list, Gordon Murray Automotive builds all of its models at its production site in Dunsfold, Surrey, including this T.33 supercar. The T.33 is one of two supercars produced by GMA, and you’ll have to have deep pockets to put one on your driveway, with a list price of £1.37m.
Built at Dunsfold, Surrey | List Price £1.37m
Gordon Murray Automotive T.50
The T.50 is the flagship supercar manufactured by GMA, and it’s built on ‘fan car’ technology inspired by the Brabham BT46B Formula 1 car, which sucks the car onto the road. Powered by a 4.0-litre V12 naturally-aspirated engine, it pumps out a hefty 650bhp, but all this performance comes at a price; it’s twice as expensive than the T.33, at around £2.8m after taxes.
Built at Dunsfold, Surrey | List Price £2.8m
Land Rover Discovery Sport
Jaguar Land Rover’s facility at Halewood, Merseyside is home to production of the Discovery Sport. Despite having ‘Sport’ in the name, the Discovery Sport is actually not a high-performance version of the Discovery, but it’s instead a more compact and affordable alternative.
The Discovery Sport is one of just two JLR models manufactured at the Halewood facility, alongside the Range Rover Evoque. Most other models are built at the Solihull facility, while the Defender and Discovery are built in Slovakia.
Built at Halewood, Merseyside | Our pick 2.0 D200 Dynamic SE | List Price £43,445 | Star Rating 4
Range Rover Evoque
Our favourite version of the Range Rover Evoque is the P300e plug-in hybrid. With a 0-60mph time of 6.1sec, it’s the fastest model in the Evoque range, and it’s a pleasant drive both around town and on open roads.
Its punchy 1.5-litre three-cylinder engine is joined by an electric motor and 15kWh battery, which allows it to travel an official 34 miles on electric power alone. There’s a lot to like about the Range Rover Evoque, including its great driving position, abundance of equipment and its quiet, comfortable ride.
Built at Solihull, West Midlands | Our pick 1.5 P300e S | List Price £43,660 | Star Rating 5
Range Rover
The Range Rover has been built at JLR’s Solihull facility since it was launched in 1970, when it was designed for pure practicality. However, this latest version is the definition of a luxury SUV – with punchy performance and a classy interior on all versions, you can’t really go wrong.
However, this much luxury comes at a price. You’ll find yourself forking out six figures to put one on your driveway, but it’s potentially justifiable when you factor in all the positives, like its fantastic off-road ability and heaps of standard equipment.
Built at Solihull, West Midlands | Our pick 3.0 D300 SE | List Price £104,025 | Star Rating 4
Range Rover Sport
Like the bigger Range Rover, the Range Rover Sport has been manufactured at JLR’s Solihull plant since its introduction in 2005, and, as denoted by its ‘Sport’ moniker, it’s designed to be a more compact and nimble version.
Not only is it more agile, Range Rover Sport also undercuts its larger stablemate in price significantly. Our favourite version is equipped with the same 296bhp diesel engine as the Range Rover, and completes a 0-62mph in 6.6sec. It is, in fact, the slowest-accelerating engine in the range, but it doesn’t feel out of depth when you’re whisking it up to motorway speeds.
Built at Solihull, West Midlands | Our pick 3.0 D300 SE | List Price £75,255 | Star Rating 5
Range Rover Velar
The Range Rover Velar is stylish, handsomely equipped and, when you plump for a cheaper trim, temptingly priced. It sits comfortably between the Evoque and Sport models, and while it feels most at home on the road, it’s still very impressive in off-road conditions.
Our recommended engine, the D200 four-cylinder diesel, promises capable acceleration, and when you opt for entry-level S trim, you get plenty of kit as standard for a more reasonable price compared with some of the higher specifications.
Built at Solihull, West Midlands | Our pick 2.0 D200 MHEV S | List Price £54,730 | Star Rating 4
Lotus Emira
The Lotus Emira is one of four models that has been launched since the brand received some significant investment from Chinese owner Geely, and it’s the last ever Lotus to be powered by a traditional combustion engine.
The Emira, alongside Lotus’s other sports car, the all-electric Evija, is produced at the firm’s facility in Hethel, Norfolk, while the newer Eletre (an electric SUV) and Emeya (an electric super saloon) are built in China.
Built at Hethel, Norfolk | Our pick 3.5 V6 First Edition | List Price £84,300 | Star Rating 3
Lotus Evija
The launch of the Lotus Evija hypercar spearheaded the firm’s plans to be fully electric by 2028, as its first all-electric model.
With a total output of an immense 2012bhp, Lotus claims the Evija is nothing short of thrilling, racing from 0-62mph in less than three seconds.
Built at Hethel, Norfolk | List Price £2m (est)
McLaren 750S
When the McLaren 720S was replaced by the 750S, it received an increase in power output from 720PS (710bhp) to 750PS (740bhp) – hence the name change. Other than that, the 750S doesn’t look too different on the outside, but according to McLaren, 30% of the parts under the skin are completely refreshed.
We were big fans of the 720S for its engaging handling and good ride comfort. The 750S is produced at McLaren’s base in Woking, Surrey, and is set to be the firm’s final model to be solely combustion-powered. A convertible version is also available, the 750S Spider.
Built at Woking, Surrey | List Price £246,655
McLaren Artura
Combining a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine with a 94bhp electric motor, the Artura is McLaren’s first plug-in hybrid, with a combined power output of up to 671bhp. It has some impressive figures, sprinting from 0-60mph in just 3.0sec, with a top speed of 205mph.
Its hybrid technology even allows it to officially travel up to 19 miles on pure electric power, but you’ll have to be pretty lenient on the accelerator – and, with a supercar like this, that can be hard to do.
Built at Woking, Surrey | Our pick V6 PHEV | List Price £202,900 | Star rating 4
McLaren GTS
The GTS is the lighter, refreshed successor to the McLaren GT, offering slightly more performance from the same 4.0-litre V8 engine. Like every other McLaren model, it’s produced at the firm’s base in Woking, Surrey.
While we haven’t had the chance to drive the GTS yet, we liked the GT for its brilliant dynamics and pliant ride, though there were grand-tourers out there that offered much more comfort and less road noise.
Built at Woking, Surrey | Our pick V8 GTS | List Price £179,260
Mini Cooper
You could argue that it doesn’t get much more British than the Mini Cooper, what with the famous Union Jack tail-lights and the fact that it has been produced here in the UK at the Mini Plant Oxford in Cowley for more than 20 years.
While the electric version is produced in China, this fourth-generation combustion-powered Mini is British-made. At the heart of its popularity is its stylish looks, great interior and perky driving dynamics, as well as the fact that it offers a hefty amount of performance. Our favourite is the entry-level 154bhp 1.5-litre engine, which delivers an impressive 0-62mph sprint time of just 7.7sec.
Built at Cowley, Oxfordshire | Our pick 1.5 C Classic | List Price £23,150 | Star rating 3
Mini Cooper 5-Door
This 5-door version of the Mini Cooper has everything that the 3-door offers, as well as some extra space and five seats instead of four. At its most powerful, it can produce up to 201bhp of performance, which is really quite remarkable for a small car.
The Mini Cooper 5-Door is produced in Cowley, Oxfordshire alongside the smaller 3-door version.
Built at Cowley, Oxfordshire | Our pick 1.5 C Classic | List Price £23,200
Mini Cooper Convertible
For those who prefer having some extra headroom, the Mini Cooper is also available as a convertible, and it’s built alongside the 3-door and 5-door versions in Oxfordshire. Unlike the regular Cooper, the Convertible doesn’t have an all-electric version, but its entry-level 1.5-litre engine does deliver slightly more power, at 161bhp.
Built at Cowley, Oxfordshire | Our pick 1.5 C Classic | List Price £26,200
Morgan Plus Four
Morgan is a family-run business that has been producing hand-built cars since it was founded in 1910. Among the models built at their facility in Malvern, Worcestershire is the Plus Four, a sports car with a very distinctive, unchanging exterior design.
But while the outside looks traditional, the Plus Four has been on the receiving end of a number of modernisations over the years. The current version has a BMW-sourced 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine under the bonnet, and is available with either a six-speed manual gearbox or an eight-speed automatic.
Built at Malvern, Worcestershire | List price £63,730
Morgan Plus Six
When it arrived in 2019, the Plus Six came with a new BMW-sourced 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine under the bonnet, replacing the V8 that resided in the previous Plus 8 model – hence the tweak of the name.
Unlike the Plus Four, the Plus Six is only available with an automatic gearbox, as well as some other modern features like LED headlights and tail-lights. Updates over the years have made it lighter and more agile, with stiffer underpinnings to help improve handling.
Built at Malvern, Worcestershire | List price £91,145
Morgan Super 3
Morgan’s Super 3 is a three-wheeled roadster that certainly stands out from the crowd. While previous versions made use of a motorcycle V-twin engine, the current Super 3 is powered by the same 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine you’ll find under the bonnet of the Ford Fiesta ST.
It also gets a five-speed manual gearbox from an older version of the Mazda MX-5, which, combined with the petrol engine, should make it a truly enjoyable drive. Along with the Plus Four, it’s produced at Morgan’s facility in Worcestershire.
Built at Malvern, Worcestershire | List price £41,995
Nissan Juke
When the original Nissan Juke was launched in 2010, it became the car that put SUVs on the radar for buyers with more modest budgets, and its popularity inspired a whole wave of other new small SUVs.
Since its introduction, the Juke has been produced at Nissan’s Sunderland Plant, along with two other models. Interior quality, standard equipment and safety in particular are strong suits, but the Skoda Kamiq offers more space, and the Ford Puma is more fun to drive.
Built at Sunderland, Tyne and Wear | Our pick 1.0 DiG-T N-Connecta | List Price £23,500 | Star rating 3
Nissan Qashqai
In recent years, the Qashqai has frequently been among the best-selling cars in the UK, and is often the car credited with spearheading the family SUV trend that has seemingly taken over the automotive industry.
However, fame isn’t everything, and for us, the Qashqai doesn’t offer quite as strong an all-around package as, for example, the Kia Sportage and Skoda Karoq. But if you opt for one of the cheaper trim levels, the Qashqai can be quite tempting, since you get a lot of kit as standard.
Built at Sunderland, Tyne and Wear | Our pick DIG-T 140 N-Connecta | List Price £28,495 | Star rating 4
Rolls-Royce Cullinan
The Cullinan is quintessentially British – not only is it manufactured here in the UK, specifically at Rolls-Royce’s production facility in Goodwood, Chichester, but it’s also named after the largest diamond ever discovered, which resides in the Crown Jewels. Indeed, it presents quite an imposing silhouette, and benefits from a thundering 6.75-litre V12 engine.
In true Rolls-Royce fashion, it’s deserving of its seat at the top end of the luxury SUV class, because its interior is super plush, and it offers effortless performance. That being said, it doesn’t corner quite as fluidly as the Bentley Bentayga.
Built at Goodwood, West Sussex | Our pick Cullinan | List Price £334,800 | Star Rating 4
Rolls-Royce Phantom
The Phantom is arguably the true epitome of luxury, and there aren’t many other brands that can match the history the Phantom has behind it. In fact, the Phantom name first appeared in 1925, and each edition has been built in the UK – almost – ever since.
Now in its eighth generation, quality remains a top priority for the Phantom, and it impresses with an exquisite interior furnished with soft leather, real metal trims, elegant woodwork and fantastic attention to detail. It’s also got immense performance, thanks to the same 6.75-litre V12 engine that you’ll find in the Cullinan.
Built at Goodwood, West Sussex | Our pick Phantom | List Price £430,800 | Star Rating 5
Rolls-Royce Spectre
The Spectre is Rolls-Royce’s first all-electric car, and it sits between the Cullinan and the Phantom in the brand’s range. It’s powered by two electric motors with a mighty combined output of 576bhp, and despite weighing close to three tonnes, it shoots from 0-60mph in less than 4.5sec.
Some might be surprised by its authentic Rolls-Royce driving experience, and we’d argue that it sets a new standard for luxury EVs. In fact, it would have gotten five stars in our review, had it not been for the fact that its real-world range falls under 250 miles, which isn’t quite up to the standard we’d expect from such a high-end car.
Built at Goodwood, West Sussex | Our pick Spectre | List Price £332,055 | Star Rating 4
Rolls-Royce Ghost
Despite being priced at over £250,000, the Ghost is Rolls-Royce’s ‘entry-level’ model, sitting at the lowest end of its range. And for that still-extraordinary price, you get all the luxury and comfort you’d expect, and the Ghost is truly one of the most outstanding saloons we’ve ever driven.
It also delivers crushing performance, pumping out a huge 563bhp from its 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine and pulling effortlessly from low revs. Even with the standard four-wheel drive, the car manoeuvres impeccably for something so big and heavy. Like all other Rolls-Royces, it’s built at the firm’s facility at Goodwood.
Built at Goodwood, West Sussex | Our pick Ghost | List Price £280,800 | Star Rating 5
Suzuki Swace
The Swace is what you get when Suzuki and Toyota come together to create a comfortable, well-equipped estate car. It’s practically identical to the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports, except it’s cheaper to run and it’s only available with one engine option: a regular hybrid. Its hybrid system means that it’s exceedingly economical, and won’t have you stopping to fill up for fuel too often at all.
The Swace is, in fact, built alongside the Corolla at Toyota’s UK production facility in Burnaston, Derbyshire, despite all other Suzuki models being manufactured abroad.
Built at Burnaston, Derbyshire | Our pick 1.8 Hybrid Motion | List price £29,999 | Star Rating 4
Toyota Corolla
A number of Toyota models have been built in the UK since the opening of its Burnaston production facility in 1993, and one of the models that is still in production is the Toyota Corolla.
There’s a lot to like about the Toyota Corolla – it’s described by its maker as a ‘self-charging hybrid’, which means it benefits from electric power, which greatly reduces its fuel costs, but doesn’t need to be plugged in overnight. It’s also well-equipped, comfortable and a solid family car option.
Built at Burnaston, Derbyshire | Our pick 1.8 Hybrid Icon | List Price £30,225 | Star Rating 5
Toyota Corolla Touring Sports
If you’re looking for a car with more space than the Toyota Corolla, and more engines to choose from than the Suzuki Swace, then the Corolla Touring Sports can make a lot of sense. It’s available with the same hybrid options as the Corolla, which means it’s super cheap to run, and comes with a great deal of standard kit. However, some conventional rivals offer a larger boot, such as the Skoda Octavia Estate.
Alongside the Corolla it’s based on and the near-identical Suzuki Swace, the Corolla Touring Sports is built at Toyota’s facility in Burnaston, Derbyshire.
Built at Burnaston, Derbyshire | Our pick 1.8 Hybrid Icon | List Price £31,840 | Star Rating 5
Stellantis vans
Stellantis’s facility in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire produces vans across the Citroën, Peugeot, Vauxhall and Fiat brands. It’s the first Stellantis plant to be solely dedicated to manufacturing electric vehicles, and currently is home to the production of the Citroën ë-Berlingo, Peugeot e-Partner, Vauxhall Combo Electric and Fiat e-Doblò, as well as their combustion-powered counterparts.
With the closure of Stellantis’s Luton plant, all of its UK manufacturing is planned to be consolidated in Ellesmere Port. This includes models such as the Vauxhall Vivaro, which is due to receive an all-electric version next year.
Built at Ellesmere Port, Cheshire