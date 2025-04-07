Ford offers EV buyers free home charger and 10,000 free miles

Ford’s research highlights similar concerns among buyers. Its survey of 5000 drivers across Europe found that 25% of car buyers feel more uncertainty and complexity when buying an electric car, one out of every eight people find it too difficult to arrange charging at home, and a third of respondents believe electric vehicles take too long to charge.

Catherine Blee, Ford’s Passenger Vehicles Director explained: “We recognise the transition to EVs is more complicated than buying a petrol or diesel car, and now that we’re launching our fourth EV, the Puma Gen-E, we felt it important to put the Power Promise in place to help overcome the barriers that can exist.

"There are still a lot of myths about EV ownership, and we’ve spent a lot of time upskilling our dealers so they can help customers and answer all their questions.”

The Power Promise also offers reassurance about servicing and breakdowns to buyers from the five-year service and roadside assistance plan. This provides five years’ free servicing and five years’ breakdown cover, which includes towing assistance. EV owners also have access to the Blue Oval charging network, which enables them to use 33,000 public charging points around the UK via the Ford Pass app.

Ford is not the only brand to offer buyers a free home charger. Hyundai, Kia, Skoda, Toyota and Volkswagen also offer a wallbox and free installation, and Audi offers buyers who sign up to an OVO Charge Anytime home charging tariff up to 30,000 miles of charging credit.