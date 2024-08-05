Best EV home charging tariffs 2024 reviewed and rated

For tariffs with shorter off-peak prices we’ve used the low rate price for the first five or six hours and then resorted to the peak price for the remainder of the charge session. So for the Good Energy Fixed Tariff we’ve multiplied 50% of the charge by 7.4p and the remaining 20% by 29.0p; the low rate cost is £2.78 and the peak rate fee is £4.35, resulting in a total of £7.13.

This demonstrates the importance of also choosing a tariff with a low peak hours rate, so we’ve considered this, along with the daily standing charge, when rating the companies.

For eight of the 10 energy companies we have customer satisfaction data collected from our best home EV chargers feature, so we’ve also factored in the scores provided by users wherever possible.

Prices are correct as of 17 July 2024.

Which is the best home electric car tariff?

1. Octopus Intelligent Go

EV charging rate 7.0p/kWh

EV charging times Anytime or 23.30-05.30

One day charging cost £3.68

Octopus’s most flexible tariff takes first place because it gives you two cheap charging options and six hours of off-peak charging for all appliances, not just your car. You can either charge your car up overnight for six hours at 7p/kWh, or leave the car plugged in and let Octopus know when you need it charged by, and it will top up the batteries at any time when there is excess energy on the grid.

And Octopus isn’t clawing back too much in peak kWh or standing charge rates: both of these are the second lowest of those in our comparison. However, the tariff is not available with all home EV chargers.