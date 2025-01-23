How much does it cost to charge an electric car?

If you’re lucky enough to be able to charge up your EV for free at work, or cheaply at home, you’ll be quids in when it comes to replenishing your car’s batteries.

However, it’s estimated that around a third of the UK’s 27 million households don’t have off-street parking, so many electric car owners will need to use public charging points. A decade ago it was possible to charge up for free, or for very little, at a number of sites around the UK, often with free parking thrown in as an added incentive.

But that situation has changed now that a growing number of big businesses have got into the charging game. Although there are still many places where you can recharge an EV for little or nothing, they are generally the oldest and slowest machines, which will take more than 17 hours to restore the battery of a large electric SUU, such as the BMW iX3. If you want to replenish your car’s battery in an hour or less you’re likely to have to pay a significant price to do so.