Can I charge an electric car for free?

While Asda offers free charging in some locations, it can cost upwards of 65p/kWh for faster charges.

And Aldi offers free charging at some sites, but in line with its budget pricing strategy, paid-for charging costs from 59p/kWh.

Free charging at car dealerships

As we approach the 2030 ban on sales of new petrol and diesel cars, more and more new-car dealerships are stocking electric cars. And to do so requires charging infrastructure in order to ensure cars are fully charged when sold or following service or maintenance work. In some circumstances these chargers are available to customers, too.

If you’re a customer, then there’s a good chance they’ll let you turn up and plug in, but if you’re not a customer or drive a car from a rival manufacturer, common courtesy dictates you should ask first. With parking spaces often at a premium around even the largest dealerships, charging on a forecourt is probably a last resort.

Free charging at hotels and other leisure resorts

A number of hotels and leisure facilities offer free charging around the UK – which makes perfect sense, as you can park up, check in and charge away during your stay. You might even find an Airbnb that has a handy wallbox, too.

Just be aware that many of these locations, understandably, have restricted access meaning you’ll need to be a genuine customer, visitor or member to use these services.

Free on-street charging

New UK start-up Jolt is offering 7kW or 30 minutes’ free charging to EV drivers at roadside locations in the London borough of Barnet.

Free electric car charging networks

There are dozens of electric charging networks available, but only a handful offer free charging in any great number. Below, we’ll call out the networks you should seek out for a free charge.