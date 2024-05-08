Ford could restrict sales of petrol models in favour of EVs

Sander was reported as saying: “We can’t push EVs into the market against demand. We’re not going to pay penalties. We are not going to sell EVs at huge losses just to buy compliance. The only alternative is to take our shipments of [petrol and diesel-powered] vehicles to the UK down and sell these vehicles somewhere else.

“I don’t know if consumers in the UK would like seeing [engine vehicle] prices going up.”

However, at the same FT conference, UK transport decarbonisation minister Anthony Browne said he didn’t expect car makers to end up paying the fines because the UK EV market was still in relative infancy, and that cheaper electric cars from Chinese brands would help stoke the market.

The changing rules have caused concern among several car makers, although Ford is the first to moot holding back petrol and diesel models to avoid the punitive fines. Some manufacturers haven’t ruled out pre-registering EVs to increase their percentage share of such cars. Other manufacturers insist that they will hit the targets.

However, Carlos Tavares, chief executive of Stellantis, the world’s third largest car manufacturer and the owner of brands including Citroen, Fiat and Vauxhall, recently branded the UK’s approach as “terrible,” could jeopardise car makers’ futures by selling at a loss.