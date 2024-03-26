New Ford Explorer is capable of 373 miles on a charge
Exploration has been a cornerstone of human endeavour since we first crawled out of caves. It’s our essential ability to learn from previous attempts – and to do better next time.
Without it we’d not have fire, the wheel or the car. And following the UK launch of the previous, less-than-stellar, Ford Explorer in 1997, we wouldn’t have arrived at this – the new Ford Explorer.
While the old Explorer was shipped with a thirsty 4.0-litre petrol engine, the latest is fully electric and shares much of its underpinnings with the Volkswagen ID 4 SUV following a technical tie-up between the two brands. But while we’re yet to drive Ford’s new electric SUV, it’s already clear that the two cars look very different both inside and out.
The differences don’t end with the styling, either. The Ford Explorer’s specs overshadow those of the ID 4, where the Ford’s official range of up to 374 miles comfortably outperforms the ID 4’s 322 miles maximum. It’s better than its two key rivals, the Kia EV6 (328 miles) and Tesla Model Y (311 miles), too.
Two versions will be available from launch: a single motor rear-wheel drive version with a 77kWh (usable) battery that registers that 374-mile range, and a dual motor four-wheel drive version with a 79kWh (usable) battery that can travel 352 miles under official figures. A rear-wheel drive version with a smaller battery will go on sale at a later date.
Both models take around 26 minutes to charge from 10-80%, but while the all-wheel drive model can charge at up to 185kW, the rear-wheel drive car can only accept speeds of 135kW. A full charge from a 7kW home EV charger should take around 11 hours for either version.
The 281bhp rear-wheel drive Explorer takes 6.4 seconds to accelerate from 0-62mph, while the 335bhp all-wheel drive version takes 5.3 seconds, making it faster than a Ford Focus ST. Top speed for both models is 112mph, and the more powerful car is able to tow up to 1200kg.
Buyers will be able to use Ford’s BlueOval Charge Network scheme via the FordPass app to access and pay for charging at more than 600,000 points across 36 European countries, including 186 Ionity chargers at 27 UK locations.
The Explorer has a 470-litre boot, which is significantly less than the 543 litres in the ID 4. Between the front seats is a 17-litre ‘MegaConsole’ cubby, with space for three 1.5-litre bottles or a laptop, plus an integrated ice scraper and removable drinks holder. Additionally, there’s a hidden compartment behind the infotainment screen to keep mobile phones safe and secure.
The portrait-orientated 14.6in infotainment screen can be adjusted vertically in a 30-degree arc for improved visibility. While we’ve not used this latest Sync Move system, recent experience with similar versions in cars such as the Mustang Mach-E bode well with a clear, responsive screen and logical menus, although in our test of the best infotainment systems, we found the voice control sluggish. While the Explorer’s system will feature haptic feedback for adjustments including volume, it’s disappointing no physical controls are fitted.
Initially, the SUV will be offered in two trims: Explorer and Explorer Premium. Both feature wireless charging and USB-C sockets, LED lighting, heated and massaging front seats, a heated steering wheel and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The Explorer Premium also comes with a 10-speaker B&O audio system and anti-dazzle Matrix LED headlights.
Options are limited to panoramic glass roof and a Driver Assist Pack which includes a hands-free tailgate, a head-up display, a 360-degree camera and lane-change assistance tech. They’re in addition to adaptive cruise control and Clear Exit Warning which is designed to prevent occupants opening doors on cyclists.
The new Ford Explorer costs £39,875 with the standard range battery and from £45,875 with the larger battery. Both versions undercut the most comparable versions of the Kia EV6, Tesla Model Y and VW ID 4.
