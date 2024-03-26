New Ford Explorer is capable of 373 miles on a charge

On sale Summer 2024 Price from £39,875

Exploration has been a cornerstone of human endeavour since we first crawled out of caves. It’s our essential ability to learn from previous attempts – and to do better next time.

Without it we’d not have fire, the wheel or the car. And following the UK launch of the previous, less-than-stellar, Ford Explorer in 1997, we wouldn’t have arrived at this – the new Ford Explorer.