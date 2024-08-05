NEW REVIEWS:

Deal of the Day: Buy a new Ford Explorer with 0% interest
Deal of the Day: Buy a new Ford Explorer with 0% interest

The Ford Explorer is an electric SUV with a great range and composed handling, and is our Deal of the Day for 5 August...

Blue Ford Explorer cornering with Target Price logo
Alasdair Rodden
Published05 August 2024
As a mid-size electric SUV, the all-new Ford Explorer is a very different animal to its American namesake (a five-metre-long, petrol-powered seven-seater), but that’s no bad thing.

Indeed, the Explorer’s electric underpinnings are bang on trend, while family SUV dimensions help make navigating the urban jungle less of a chore than it would be in a behemoth like the US version. But how does the Explorer compare with rivals on this side of the Atlantic?

- Buy a new Ford Explorer 210kW Extended Range Select with 0% APR finance
- Buy a new Ford Explorer 210kW Extended Range Premium with 0% APR finance
- Buy a new Ford Explorer 250kW Extended Range AWD Premium with 0% APR finance

You could argue that the Explorer’s closest rival is the Volkswagen ID 4; after all, both cars share many parts due to an arrangement between Ford and VW that’s also produced models such as the Volkswagen Amarok. The Explorer is better to drive than its German cousin, and has a more stylish interior, but the ID 4 counters with greater practicality.

Ford Explorer tail driving light blue

If you like the look of the new Explorer, we’ve got some good news – even though it’s only just gone on sale, you can currently save around £500 on an Explorer when you buy through What Car?'s New Car Deals pages, and PCP buyers could potentially save thousands more thanks to 0% APR PCP deals available across the range. But which version should you pick?

Kicking off the range is the Ford Explorer 210kW Extended Range Select. As well as being the most affordable version, we reckon this combination represents the best value. It has an official range of 374 miles — enough to get you from London to the Scottish border on a single charge — and its 282bhp, rear-mounted electric motor makes this Explorer significantly quicker than the rival Renault Scenic.

Entry-level Select trim, meanwhile, gets you a lot of kit for your money, with standard equipment including heated front seats, a massaging driver's seat, a heated steering wheel and adaptive cruise control.

Ford Explorer dashboard

If you want even more from your Explorer, consider stepping up to a Ford Explorer 210kW Extended Range Premium. This adds ambient interior lighting, a powered tailgate, a panoramic glass sunroof and more.

And if you want more potent performance, take a look at our Ford Explorer 250kW Extended Range AWD Premium deal. This range-topping four-wheel drive variant ups the power to 335bhp, and gets a slightly larger battery with a faster maximum charging rate (185kW vs 135kW).

If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Ford Explorer deals, then take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.

Each Deal of the Day is hand-picked by our team of expert writers; these deals are subject to change

Also consider

