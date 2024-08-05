Deal of the Day: Buy a new Ford Explorer with 0% interest

If you like the look of the new Explorer, we’ve got some good news – even though it’s only just gone on sale, you can currently save around £500 on an Explorer when you buy through What Car?'s New Car Deals pages, and PCP buyers could potentially save thousands more thanks to 0% APR PCP deals available across the range. But which version should you pick?

Kicking off the range is the Ford Explorer 210kW Extended Range Select. As well as being the most affordable version, we reckon this combination represents the best value. It has an official range of 374 miles — enough to get you from London to the Scottish border on a single charge — and its 282bhp, rear-mounted electric motor makes this Explorer significantly quicker than the rival Renault Scenic.

Entry-level Select trim, meanwhile, gets you a lot of kit for your money, with standard equipment including heated front seats, a massaging driver's seat, a heated steering wheel and adaptive cruise control.