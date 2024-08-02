Deal of the Day: Save up to £4152 on a new Suzuki S-Cross

Our favourite version of the S-Cross is the entry-level offering – the Suzuki S-Cross 1.4 Boosterjet 48V Hybrid Motion. Standard Motion trim gives you keyless entry and start, blind-spot monitoring, roof rails, adaptive cruise control, heated seats and parking sensors, and the 1.4-litre mild hybrid engine provides plenty of punch for everyday driving.

Somewhat counter-intuitively, that mild hybrid option is more powerful than the more expensive 1.5-litre hybrid, but the latter is the one to go for if you want an S-Cross with an automatic gearbox (the entry-level engine can only be paired with a six-speed manual ‘box). Fortunately, once you factor in our Target PCP offer, a Suzuki S-Cross 1.5 Hybrid Motion will set you back less each month than the 1.4-litre version, because it’s predicted to depreciate more slowly.

If you want an S-Cross with all the bells and whistles, then check out our Suzuki S-Cross 1.4 Boosterjet 48V Hybrid Ultra AllGrip deal. If you buy through What Car?, you can save up to £4152 on this range-topping variant, which comes with four-wheel drive, part-leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, built-in sat-nav and a 360-degree parking camera.