Deal of the Day: Save up to £4152 on a new Suzuki S-Cross
Deal of the Day: Save up to £4152 on a new Suzuki S-Cross

If you want a small SUV that’s spacious inside, the Suzuki S-Cross is a good choice. It’s also our Deal of the Day for 2 August...

Published02 August 2024

The Suzuki S-Cross is actually one of three small SUVs in the manufacturer’s range of just six models. A sign of the times, perhaps, but each has its own set of strengths to help it compete in this popular class.

The S-Cross is the largest of the trio, so majors on interior space; as for the other two, the Suzuki Vitara is slightly smaller all-round, while the diminutive Suzuki Ignis is closer in size to compact small cars like the Kia Picanto than it is to its SUV siblings.

- Save up to £3972 on a new Suzuki S-Cross 1.4 Boosterjet 48V Hybrid Motion
- Save up to £3901 on a new Suzuki S-Cross 1.5 Hybrid Motion
- Save up to £4152 on a new Suzuki S-Cross 1.4 Boosterjet 48V Hybrid Ultra AllGrip

By combining What Car?’s exclusive Target Price discounts with a generous £3000 deposit contribution available across the S-Cross range, you can currently save at least £3901 when you buy any new Suzuki S-Cross on a PCP deal, or more than £4000 if you choose a high-spec version.

Suzuki S-Cross Ultra rear driving

Our favourite version of the S-Cross is the entry-level offering – the Suzuki S-Cross 1.4 Boosterjet 48V Hybrid Motion. Standard Motion trim gives you keyless entry and start, blind-spot monitoring, roof rails, adaptive cruise control, heated seats and parking sensors, and the 1.4-litre mild hybrid engine provides plenty of punch for everyday driving.

Somewhat counter-intuitively, that mild hybrid option is more powerful than the more expensive 1.5-litre hybrid, but the latter is the one to go for if you want an S-Cross with an automatic gearbox (the entry-level engine can only be paired with a six-speed manual ‘box). Fortunately, once you factor in our Target PCP offer, a Suzuki S-Cross 1.5 Hybrid Motion will set you back less each month than the 1.4-litre version, because it’s predicted to depreciate more slowly.

If you want an S-Cross with all the bells and whistles, then check out our Suzuki S-Cross 1.4 Boosterjet 48V Hybrid Ultra AllGrip deal. If you buy through What Car?, you can save up to £4152 on this range-topping variant, which comes with four-wheel drive, part-leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, built-in sat-nav and a 360-degree parking camera.

Suzuki S-Cross Ultra interior driving

If you’d like to take advantage of one of these great Suzuki S-Cross deals, then take a look at our free online New Car Deals service, or chat to a local dealer about how much you can save.

- Browse Suzuki S-Cross deals
- View our Suzuki S-Cross 1.4 Boosterjet 48V Hybrid Motion deal
- View our Suzuki S-Cross 1.5 Hybrid Motion deal
- View our Suzuki S-Cross 1.4 Boosterjet 48V Hybrid Ultra AllGrip deal

