New Ford Puma Gen-E revealed: Former Car of the Year goes electric

More importantly, charging the Puma Gen-E could take as little as 23 minutes, if you connect it to a charger capable of supplying its maximum rate of 100kW.

Power is sent to the front wheels via a 166bhp motor, which allows the Puma to cover the 0-62mph sprint in 8.0sec – in both cases, the EV3 and #1 will get there slightly quicker.

Where the Puma Gen-E scores big points over its rivals is in the space it offers, because on paper there’s a lot of it. As well as the 523-litre standard boot – which is larger than those in its rivals – there’s a large space under the floor to store everything from muddy boots to shopping. Plus, there’s an extra 43-litre ‘frunk’ under the bonnet which could be useful for storing your charging cables.

Inside, you’ll find the same 12.8in digital instrument cluster and 12.0in infotainment touchscreen that we’ve already tried in the regular Puma. We were impressed with the infotainment system in that car, which like the Gen-E runs Ford’s Sync 4 software, and offers quick responses with icons which are easy to hit on the move. It’s a better setup than what you’ll find in the combustion-engined T-Roc, even though Volkswagen’s system offers superior graphics.