2024 Ford Capri revealed as electric coupé SUV

On sale Late 2024 | Price from £49,000 (est)

If Netflix had stuck with its original business model of sending DVDs through the post, it’s safe to say it wouldn’t have survived – let alone become a $670 billion company. And, similarly, as popular as the Ford Capri was in the 1970s and early ’80s, it’s hard to imagine a car like that being successful today, given how few people now buy traditional coupés.

That explains why Ford was never going to build one of those when it decided to revive the Capri name. Instead, it’s created a coupé SUV that provides the sort of elevated driving position that so many car buyers love.